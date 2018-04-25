Kim Kardashian’s New Fragrance Honors Her Naked Body

Kim Kardashian can’t stop, won’t stop dropping new products! As one of the most influential figures in the world of beauty, Kim has to keep her new launches fresh and exciting. Her latest innovative product is inspired by nothing other than her naked body. The reality star has bare it all many times over the years. This time she is doing it for her brand, more precisely for the new KKW Fragrance.



The new fragrance dubbed KKW Body comes in a body-shaped bottle that is a replica of the star’s curvaceous figure. Kim shared a photo of her on Instagram in which she stands naked covered in something that looks like a white paint.

“We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle. @kkwfragrance,” she explained the situation.

Kim Kardashian is unbeatable when it comes to marketing her new products. For her Valentine’s Day-inspired Candy Hearts collection, the star sent heart-shaped cakes to her A-list friends such as Chrissy Teigen and Paris Hilton as well as well-known enemies such as Taylor Swift. The perfumes were placed inside the chocolate hearts and people had to crack the chocolate with wooden gavels to take the product out. The promotion of Candy Hearts literally broke the internet. Now Kim is taking things in another direction by promoting the new KKW Fragrance Body with a series of nude shots on social media. Although Kim has stripped down for magazines and social media in the past, these are arguably one of her most scandalous shots so far. The reality star shared photos of completely nude parts of her body for the KKW Body fragrance campaign.

The KKW Body perfume is not a unisex scent as some sources reported. Kim explained that this is a standalone scent, but a unisex perfume is also in the works. Kim first teased the KKW Body perfume with a photo of nude busts carved into beach sand. This made fans think that KKW Body will be a beach-inspired scent perfect for the summer. Kim hasn’t shared any hints about the scent. Besides the nude shots, she still has to reveal how the actual bottle will look like. Many think that the KKW Body bottle will remind of the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier’s line of perfumes that come in male and female bust-shaped bottles. The KKW Body fragrance drops on April 30.