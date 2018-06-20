Kylie Cosmetics to Release The “Sorta Sweet” Collection

Kylie Jenner, the founder of the infamous cosmetics brand is coming out with a new collection with the trendiest colors of the summer. Her brand, Kylie Cosmetics is always in sync with the latest trends. The rose gold eyeshadow trend is huge on Instagram right now and Kylie Cosmetics is making sure that its fans won’t need to look at some other place to hop on the latest makeup trends. The “Sorta Sweet” collection consists of eyes and lip products that will turn you into a rose gold goddess.



One of the most exciting products in the collection is the 9-pan eyeshadow palette with a selection of beautiful earthy matte tones and mesmerizing rose gold shimmery eyeshadows. Kylie Jenner already has a few palettes with brown and gold tones like the Bronze Palette and the Burgundy Palette, but this one consists of mattes that are on the cooler side as well as soft pink and gold shimmers. The new Sorta Sweet eyeshadow palette by Kylie Cosmetics is ideal for both natural and excessive glam. The colors are universally flattering and perfect for creating day-to-night looks. Kylie Jenner is an absolute master when it comes to the packaging. The Sorta Sweet palette comes in a matte black box emblazoned with the brand’s name and signature eye logo in metallic gold.

To hop on the rose gold trend in style Kylie is also releasing a new lip trio with the same name. The Sorta Sweet Lip set includes the shades Boy Bye, Glitz, and Maliboo. Fans of Kylie Cosmetics will recognize that these are existing shades but the brand decided to put them together in a set because they make the perfect rose gold combo. The trio consists of two liquid lipsticks, one carries a neutral tone while the other is a rose nude. Lastly, the rose gold glittery lip gloss will look gorgeous by itself or on top of the lipsticks. The Sorta Sweet lip trio is packed in a cute box covered in pink and gold candies.

There is no word on the price yet, but considering Kylie’s previous launches, the Sorta Sweet eyeshadow palette will probably cost $42, while the lip trio will be priced at $48. Kylie Jenner confirmed that the “Sorta Sweet” collection will drop on June 28. If you are into neutral shades and ready to rock the rose gold trend on your face this summer, Kylie Cosmetics offers everything you need in one collection.

Photo Credit: @kyliecosmetics/Instagram