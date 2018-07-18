Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods to Collab With Kylie Cosmetics

The queen of sought-after collaborations, Kylie Jenner, has yet another exciting makeup partnership up her sleeve. Her bestie, the curvy model Jordyn Woods announced some major news during BeautyCon LA. On Sunday, Kylie’s BFF confirmed that they are working on a joint Kylie Cosmetics collection. Jordyn is a regular in the Kardashian-Jenner reality series and has been Kylie’s closest friend for years. Fans of the duo probably saw this collection coming.

Jordyn admitted that she and her ultra-popular bestie had an idea for a collaborative collection ever since Kylie Jenner launched her company. They’ve been developing the products for years and now they finally revealed that Jordyn Woods x Kylie Cosmetics collection is on the way. However, the model didn’t specify what exactly fans should expect from this collab. She just mentioned that her all-time favorite beauty products are bronzer, concealer and lip gloss. Jordyn is a “dewy natural look” type of girl and often sports minimalistic fresh-faced makeup looks. Her upcoming collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics will most certainly focus on achieving her signature glowing makeup look.

The two popular besties haven’t launched an official collaborative collection in the past, but there is one Kylie Cosmetics product inspired by Jordyn. The Jordy Velvet Lip Kit in a “raspberry red” shade is named after her. However, a full collection is much more exciting than a single product.

According to Kylie Jenner, Jordyn is very involved in Kylie Cosmetics:

“I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together,” Kylie revealed in a makeup tutorial video she did for Vogue.

Kylie Jenner has collaborated with everyone from her sisters to her mum, so the upcoming collaboration with Jordyn Woods is a follow up of her previous very successful collaborative launches. In the past, she has dropped collections with her sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian as well as her mother Kris Jenner. There was also one collection inspired by her baby daughter Stormi Webster. Therefore, the collab with her BFF Jordyn Woods was definitely something that their loyal fans were highly anticipating.

The Jordyn Woods x Kylie Cosmetics collection doesn’t have an official launch date yet. According to Jordyn’s statement, the products have been in the making for quite a while, so hopefully, they are just adding the finishing touches now. Kylie Cosmetics collaborative collections have a history of selling out fast, so keep your eyes peeled for more information about the launch date.

