Lady Gaga to Launch a Makeup Line

Celebrity makeup lines are a huge thing right now. Remember years ago when everybody started launching their own perfumes? It seems that A-listers are obsessed with beauty nowadays. Considering the success of celebrity-owned brands such as Kylie Cosmetics, KKW Beauty, and Fenty Beauty it’s understandable that stars would want to make put their name on makeup products.

The next celebrity in line to launch a makeup brand is Lady Gaga. The singer has reportedly filed an application to trademark the name Haus Beauty for a cosmetics brand. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s website, Lady Gaga’s company, Ate my Heart Inc. requested a standard character mark in February this year. Haus Beauty will be a huge beauty brand with a wide range of products. The brand will include beauty products such as moisturizer, face cleansers, hand creams, toner, scrubs, masks, sunscreen, face wipes, self-tanner, perfume, nail polish, body oil and more. There are also makeup products such as foundations, blush, eyeshadow, eyeliner, lipstick, and lip gloss.

Lady Gaga hasn’t said anything about her possible cosmetics line yet. However, looking back on some of her previous Instagram posts it seems that the star was low-key hinting the upcoming line. On her posts, she has been adding hashtags such as #haus, #hausofgaga, and #hauseditorials. Now that Haus Beauty is reportedly in the works her hashtags make perfect sense.

The Haus Beauty will be the first independent makeup brand for the singer. However, she has worked on a few beauty projects in the past. In 2009 and 2010 she was a part of MAC’s Viva Glam campaign. The singer dropped her own lipstick and lip gloss shade to raise money for AIDS research. She also has her own perfume that launched in 2012, Lady Gaga Fame.

Photo By @ladygaga/Instagram