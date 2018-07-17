Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Lupita Nyong’o & Saoirse Ronan Front CK’s “Women” Fragrance Ads

By Updated on

Calvin Klein is releasing its first new fragrance in 13 years. Most of us swear on the brand’s legendary scents like Eternity and Obsession that have been around for several decades. But under the helm of Raf Simons, the brand is bringing more fresh releases. Dubbed “Women”, the new fragrance is a true delight. To celebrate the release of another possibly iconic perfume, Raf tapped two of his favorite muses Saoirse Ronan and Lupita Nyong’o.

Lupita Nyong’o & Saoirse Ronan Front CK’s “Women” Fragrance Ads

Lupita and Saoirse are two of the biggest stars in the movie industry at the moment. Both ladies have a unique fashion sense. They have also established powerful platforms where they strongly support and encourage female empowerment. The two award-winning actresses have flaunted Calvin Klein designs on numerous high-end red carpet events, including Ronan’s fascinating pink gown at the Oscars. It was about time to see them in an official collaboration with the all-American fashion house.

The fragrance campaign features images of the two Calvin Klein muses. They are accompanied by black-and-white shots of the iconic female characters that served as their inspiration. The two gorgeous stars appear almost bare-faced, with an accent on their natural beauty. Nyongo’s inspirational ladies are Katherine Hepburn and Eartha Kitt, whose images are placed right next to hers. The actress finds the two performers to be some of the strongest women in the industry who never accepted the status quo, instead fought loudly for their rights.

Lupita Nyong’o & Saoirse Ronan Front CK’s “Women” Fragrance Ads

Lupita Nyong’o & Saoirse Ronan Front CK’s “Women” Fragrance Ads Katherine Hepburn Eartha Kitt

Saoirse, on the other hand, picked Nina Simone and Sissy Spacek. She is in awe of how these two ladies were passionate about what they do, leaving a strong mark with their work.

Lupita Nyong’o & Saoirse Ronan Front CK’s “Women” Fragrance Ads

Lupita Nyong’o & Saoirse Ronan Front CK’s “Women” Fragrance Ads Nina Simone Sissy Spacek

“With this fragrance, we wanted to put the concept of plurality center stage. The campaign is an exploration of femininity — a group of women bonded by a common thread; the desire to have the power to create their own identity and to support and lead the way for those that come after them. Calvin Klein Women is inspired by the transmission of strength and inspiration from one woman to the next; by plurality combined with individuality; freedom of expression; and the notion that the collective is as vital as the individual.”- Simons said in a statement.

Lupita Nyong’o & Saoirse Ronan Front CK’s “Women” Fragrance Ads

According to Simons, the Calvin Klein “Women” fragrance features “woody floral with notes of orange flower and lemon pepper”. It’s packed in a minimalist but gorgeous rectangular glass packaging with clear pink liquid inside. The ads were directed by Anne Collier and you can expect a short movie to come out later this summer. You’ll be able to shop the scent starting from August 15 at Macy’s.

Photo Credit: Calvin Klein

Recent Posts

Hottest Ways To Pull Off Ripped Jeans According To Celebs

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Style Tips Trends

Hottest Ways To Pull Off Ripped Jeans According To Celebs

Ripped jeans are one of the hottest pieces you can rock for summer. And celebrities are here to prove that - take a cue from these chic looks delivered by your favorite stars. Romee Strijd...

Lupita Nyong’o & Saoirse Ronan Front CK’s “Women” Fragrance Ads

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Lupita Nyong’o & Saoirse Ronan Front CK’s “Women” Fragrance Ads

Calvin Klein is releasing its first new fragrance in 13 years. Most of us swear on the brand's legendary scents like Eternity and Obsession that have been around for several decades. But under the helm...

Your New Favorite Hair Mask Is Here

Beauty Tips Hairstyles

Your New Favorite Hair Mask Is Here

Look no more damaged hair sufferers, your new favorite (miracle) hair mask is here! I recently tried Coco & Eve's super nourishing coconut & fig hair mask to see what the hype was all about....

Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot & More Star in Iconic Reebok Campaign

Fashion

Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot & More Star in Iconic Reebok Campaign

Reebok has been empowering women for decades now. In 1982 the brand started a revolution with the introduction of the Freestyle sneaker. At that time choices for women's sportswear weren't as wide and impressive but...

Versace Drops Iconic Fall 2018 Campaign With 54 Models

Celebrities Fashion

Versace Drops Iconic Fall 2018 Campaign With 54 Models

While you’re chilling on the beach and having the best summertime, fashion houses are getting ready for their fall releases. You might not be even thinking about shopping for the upcoming season, but the new...