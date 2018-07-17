Lupita Nyong’o & Saoirse Ronan Front CK’s “Women” Fragrance Ads

Calvin Klein is releasing its first new fragrance in 13 years. Most of us swear on the brand’s legendary scents like Eternity and Obsession that have been around for several decades. But under the helm of Raf Simons, the brand is bringing more fresh releases. Dubbed “Women”, the new fragrance is a true delight. To celebrate the release of another possibly iconic perfume, Raf tapped two of his favorite muses Saoirse Ronan and Lupita Nyong’o.



Lupita and Saoirse are two of the biggest stars in the movie industry at the moment. Both ladies have a unique fashion sense. They have also established powerful platforms where they strongly support and encourage female empowerment. The two award-winning actresses have flaunted Calvin Klein designs on numerous high-end red carpet events, including Ronan’s fascinating pink gown at the Oscars. It was about time to see them in an official collaboration with the all-American fashion house.

The fragrance campaign features images of the two Calvin Klein muses. They are accompanied by black-and-white shots of the iconic female characters that served as their inspiration. The two gorgeous stars appear almost bare-faced, with an accent on their natural beauty. Nyongo’s inspirational ladies are Katherine Hepburn and Eartha Kitt, whose images are placed right next to hers. The actress finds the two performers to be some of the strongest women in the industry who never accepted the status quo, instead fought loudly for their rights.

Saoirse, on the other hand, picked Nina Simone and Sissy Spacek. She is in awe of how these two ladies were passionate about what they do, leaving a strong mark with their work.

“With this fragrance, we wanted to put the concept of plurality center stage. The campaign is an exploration of femininity — a group of women bonded by a common thread; the desire to have the power to create their own identity and to support and lead the way for those that come after them. Calvin Klein Women is inspired by the transmission of strength and inspiration from one woman to the next; by plurality combined with individuality; freedom of expression; and the notion that the collective is as vital as the individual.”- Simons said in a statement.

According to Simons, the Calvin Klein “Women” fragrance features “woody floral with notes of orange flower and lemon pepper”. It’s packed in a minimalist but gorgeous rectangular glass packaging with clear pink liquid inside. The ads were directed by Anne Collier and you can expect a short movie to come out later this summer. You’ll be able to shop the scent starting from August 15 at Macy’s.

Photo Credit: Calvin Klein