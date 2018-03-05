Margot Robbie is the New Chanel Brand Ambassador

Chanel keeps bringing more exciting things to the table. Just recently the brand threw a high-profile launch of its new Instagram @welovecoco dedicated to user-generated content that involves Chanel beauty products. This account is a follow up of the official @chanel.beauty account that launched in January. To let everybody know about the new account, Chanel tapped multiple influencers to talk about it on Instagram.



Besides building its virtual presence, the brand opened a pop-up shop, dubbed Chanel Beauty House which happens to be the most Instagrammable beauty destination ever. But wait there is more! Margot Robbie is the latest celebrity to join Chanel’s A-list brand ambassador family. The gorgeous Australian actress debuted a full-Chanel face on the Oscars 2018 red carpet.

The Aussie stunner has been nominated for the “Best Actress” for the film “I, Tonya”, she has also produced. Although she didn’t win an Oscar, she won the Oscars red carpet! Her white custom-made gown was also by Chanel, courtesy of the great Karl Lagerfeld. To complement the sublime number, the actress flaunted a fresh-faced makeup look that brought out her beautiful features. There was soft shimmering white eyeshadow on her lids that matched the sparkly bead embellishments on her top. The look was finished off with soft rose nude lipstick and matching flirty cheeks. Heavy contour lines were nowhere in sight, making this look an absolute spring staple.

You can already see Margot’s Oscars look on the @welovecoco Chanel Instagram account. Even though this account launched on February 21, there are more than 32 thousand beauty obsessives that hit the “follow” button. One of the reasons why everyone wants to follow @welobecoco is that you get a full beauty breakdown for the looks! According to the brand, celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff used Ombre Premiere Powder Eyeshadow in Flesh, as the base for Margot’s lids. To get that pretty shimmer, Dubroff layered Ombre Premiere Cream Eyeshadow in Scintillance together with Ombre Premiere Powder Eyeshadow in Titane.

Chanel made it pretty easy for everyone to copy the looks of their favorite celebrities and influencers. Although these types of accounts aren’t something that the brand has invented, it was finally the time for Chanel to engage more with its customers from all over the world and serve looks that everyone can recreate. Margot Robbie is in a good company as Chanel’s brand ambassador. The actress will promote the brand’s luxury products together with Lily-Rose Depp, Caroline De Maigret, Keira Knightley and more.