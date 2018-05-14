Meghan Markle’s Father Will Not Attend The Royal Wedding

Recent Posts
Leave it to Bad Gal Riri to get your glow on point this summer. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is about to drop another exciting collection full of summer essentials. The singer teased the products on social...
Acne can be such a nuisance that most of us have had to deal with at one point or another, or deal with on a regular basis. Thing is, not all acne is the same,...
In an unexpected turn of events, Meghan Markle's father announced that he won't be attending the royal wedding. For more details watch the video.
When talking about epic makeup products, Huda Beauty ones are adored by everyone starting from day one. These are the items that sell out right away and the ones you stock on. One of those...
Aishwarya Rai once again stole the show in Cannes! Feast your eyes on possibly the most dramatic gown at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in this video.