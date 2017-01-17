Miranda Kerr Designs a Mother Denim Collection

Unstoppable Miranda Kerr is adding denim designer to her already astounding resume, as the model-turned-designer just joined forces with Mother Denim for an exclusive capsule collection, which is already available for purchase at MotherDenim.com.

Of course, since the collaboration is between Miranda Kerr and Mother Denim, it treats us to the perfect line of supermodel-approved jeans and denim aplenty, which will not only spice up any wardrobe, but will also benefit Sydney’s The Royal Hospital for Women Foundation that helps save lives on a daily basis.

“Being involved in this creative process is something that I enjoy and the fact that it’s for a great cause was the icing on the cake,” Miranda Kerr explained. “The hospital provides so much support for women and assistance for mothers and their babies.”

The exclusive 12-piece Miranda Kerr x Mother Denim capsule denim collection combines Kerr’s unconditional love for denim (she refreshes her denim wardrobe every six months!) with Mother Denim’s notorious high quality materials, and even filters each one of the pieces through Kerr’s supermodel-inspired fashion lens. The latter set Kerr on a journey to the Seventies and Nineties, the main motifs of which served as the source of inspiration for this capsule collection.

“I must say I was kind of looking to Jane Birkin when designing the collection, but I feel there’s also a little bit of like Cindy Crawford in the ’90s as well,” she told Vogue. “You’ll see some pieces are little ’90s and then others are a little ’70s. There’s a classic jean which is like Audrey [Hepburn]–inspired as well.”

With the Miranda Kerr x Mother Denim capsule collection being so versatile in designs, it means that it is possible for us to find basically anything from Birkin’s flared jeans to heroin-chic-inspired high-waisted designs. The only thing one cannot find in this lineup is the notorious low-rise jeans, which are currently making a huge comeback but are not something Kerr actually fancies.

“One thing I’m not that fond of though, is a low-, low-cut jean. That’s just not me. I’ve heard that it’s making a comeback and I just cringe at the thought. I don’t know if short legs and a long body looks appealing, and I don’t want my stomach hanging out either. That’s why I like a high-waisted jean which tucks everything in,” she continued.

Among the 12 pieces the collection includes, Kerr’s favorite is the high-rise flair one, as its design goes hand in hand with everything and also helps elongate the legs. The capsule collection also features a denim skirt, t-shirts with positive messages emblazoned on them, and of course a jumpsuit.

Meant to be worn with everything, from sneakers to t-shirts, flats and even denim jackets, Kerr’s staples make us wish for more collaborations that see her as a designer!

The Miranda Kerr x Mother Denim 12-piece capsule collection features price tags ranging from $105 to $325.

