Misty Copeland is the New Estée Lauder Muse

The amazing ballet dancer Misty Copeland was appointed as the new global ambassador of the huge cosmetics brand Estée Lauder. Misty is joining faces like Victoria Beckham, Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, and Gwyneth Paltrow in the ranks of one of the biggest and most successful brands in the world. Copeland is the new face of Lauder’s perfume “Modern Muse.”

“When Estée Lauder launched the Modern Muse fragrance in 2013, we embraced the idea of women as muses, living life on their own terms, achieving great things and inspiring everyone around them,” said Stephanie de La Faverie, the Global Brand President of Estée Lauder. “Misty has challenged the status quo to achieve her dreams and inspired so many young women along the way. Misty will bring the fragrance concept to life through her unique story.”

In the first released advertisement, you can see Misty teaching young dancers. During the video she tells a short story, hoping that she and her achievements will serve as an inspiration for a lot of people. At the end of the video, she mists herself in her new favorite perfume. The “Modern Muse” fragrance was first released in 2013, and it is a light floral scent with dominant notes of jasmine, mandarin, vanilla, and patchouli.

"I definitely have this strong connection to performing and being onstage with the scents that I wear."

The beautiful prima ballerina has a lot of achievements on her resume. She is the first African American women to earn that prestigious role in the history of the American Ballet Theatre. Some of her previous collaborations include the ones with Coach, Under Armour, Seiko, T-Mobile, and Dannon. The ballet dancer already has her own Misty Copeland Barbie doll. Misty has been a real inspiration for many people, showing them that dreams can come true if you work hard enough. According to the cosmetics brand, she is a real role model, not only for dancers but also for young women.

“I am so honored to represent Estée Lauder Modern Muse,” Misty said in the press release. “My two passions are dance and giving back, and I love passing on knowledge to the next generation. I also have a strong connection to the scents I wear when I perform. The Modern Muse campaign is the perfect way to see another side of my story.”

The advertisement campaign, with all of the pictures, videos and commercials will be released in August.