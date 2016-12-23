And the Model of the Year for 2016 Is…

Speaking of relatively unsurprising surprises, models.com has officially released its Model of the Year Women 2016 Award and, drum roll please, it goes to Bella Hadid!

At just 20 and after an amazing year, career-wise, Bella Hadid has been just declared Model of the Year for 2016 by a panel of a grand total of 250 fashion industry experts. Among them are A-list designers, photographers, stylists, makeup artists and casting creators, such as Katie Grand, Bethann Hardison, Edward Enninful, John Pfeiffer, Barbara Pfister, Benjamin Puckey, Hung Vanngo, Julie Ragolia, Angus & Noah, Duffy, Tom Van Dorpe.

One of the Victoria’s Secrets new models, Bella Hadid has amazed us throughout this long year not only with an astounding array of glamorous covers, such as those for Vogue Paris, Japan and Italy, but has also spent the fashion weeks walking for internationally renowned fashion houses, including Fendi, Versace, and Chanel.

She also recently became Dior’s makeup brand ambassador and teamed up with Chrome Hearts for her first-ever capsule collection. Under these premises, we could thus fairly state that we definitely saw that award coming for her!

As for the remaining categories, like models.com readers’ choices, things are equally unsurprising (in a positive way!). Regarding the Model of the Year 2016 Award, the readers’ choice stopped on Kendall Jenner, who had an astoundingly busy year as well.

Along with Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, the other nominees for the Model of the Year 2016 Award included Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Grace Hartzel, Irina Shayk, Lexi Boling, Lineisy Montero, Mica Arganaraz, Rianne van Rompaey, Ruth Bell and Vittoria Ceretti.

As for the other categories, here is the list of who won what!

Model of the Year 2016: Men

Industry’s choice: Jordan Barrett.

Readers’ choice: Francisco Lachowski

Breakout Star of the Year 2016: Women

Industry’s choice: Adwoa Aboah

Readers’ choice: Grace Elizabeth

Breakout Star of the Year 2016: Men

Industry’s choice: Connor Newall

Readers’ choice: Trevor Signorino

Social Media Star of the Year 2016: Women

Industry’s choice: Gigi Hadid

Readers’ choice: Emily Ratajkowski

Social Media Star of the Year 2016: Men

Industry’s choice: Jordan Barrett

Readers’ choice: Lucky Blue Smith

Humanitarian

Industry’s choice: Cameron Russell

Readers’ choice: Karlie Kloss

Best Street Style of the Year 2016

Industry’s choice: Hanne Gaby Odiele

Readers’ choice: Ming Xi

Best Celebrity as Model of the Year 2016: Women

Industry’s choice: Willow Smith

Readers’ choice: Cara Delevingne

Best Celebrity as Model of the Year 2016: Male

Industry’s choice: Jaden Smith

Readers’ choice: Jared Leto

Photos courtesy of @BellaHadid, @KendallJenner