Naomi Campbell to Receive The 2018 CFDA Icon Award

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced that Naomi Campbell will receive the Fashion Icon Award this year. The long-legged gazelle is joining the club of names such as Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Beyoncé, Kate Moss, David Bowie, Iman, Lady Gaga and more. The ceremony will take place at the Brooklyn Museum on June 4. For the first time ever, the event will have a female host. The talented actress/director Issa Rae will have the honors to lead the evening in front of the star-studded guest list.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the CFDA with this year’s Fashion Icon Award. Being from London, my personal style has always been tremendously influenced by both the dynamic, ever-changing nature of street culture and the music scene. I grew up in this industry and I’m forever grateful to the iconic American fashion designers who have supported me and celebrated me throughout my career.”- Campbell stated.

Words are not enough to explain all of Naomi’s accomplishments in the fashion industry. The term iconic barely does her justice. Campbell is the first black woman to pose on the covers of Time magazine and Vogue France. She has fronted so many other covers, that it’s hard to keep track. The supermodel was a close friend and muse to the late legendary designer Azzedine Alaïa. He was the one who helped her the most in her career and supported her throughout the years. Campbell was often the source of inspiration and walked most of his runway shows.

Naomi has established herself as an actress on the screens and also stared in a number of music videos. There isn’t a single person who doesn’t remember her impactful appearance in Michael Jackson’s “In The Closet” video. At the age of 47, the gorgeous Campbell still looks like she’s in her 20s. She uses every chance to show off that fierce, recognizable look on the catwalks even now. And we’re all here to feast our eyes every single time.

The CFDA also announced all the nominees in the different categories. In the women’s best designer category the nominee list includes Gabriella Hears, Marc Jacobs, Raf Simons, Virgil Abloh, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Carolina Herrera will be presented with the Founder’s Award, which pays homage to Eleanor Lambert. Edward Enninful, on the other hand, will be honored with the Media Award celebrating Eugenia Sheppard. Dianne Von Furstenberg will be awarded the Swarovski Award for Positive Change.

Photo Credit: @iamnaomicampbell/Instagram