Celebrities

Naomi Campbell to Receive The 2018 CFDA Icon Award

By Updated on

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced that Naomi Campbell will receive the Fashion Icon Award this year. The long-legged gazelle is joining the club of names such as Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Beyoncé, Kate Moss, David Bowie, Iman, Lady Gaga and more. The ceremony will take place at the Brooklyn Museum on June 4. For the first time ever, the event will have a female host. The talented actress/director Issa Rae will have the honors to lead the evening in front of the star-studded guest list.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the CFDA with this year’s Fashion Icon Award. Being from London, my personal style has always been tremendously influenced by both the dynamic, ever-changing nature of street culture and the music scene. I grew up in this industry and I’m forever grateful to the iconic American fashion designers who have supported me and celebrated me throughout my career.”- Campbell stated.

Naomi Campbell To Receive The 2018 CFDA Icon Award black and tan dress

Words are not enough to explain all of Naomi’s accomplishments in the fashion industry. The term iconic barely does her justice. Campbell is the first black woman to pose on the covers of Time magazine and Vogue France. She has fronted so many other covers, that it’s hard to keep track. The supermodel was a close friend and muse to the late legendary designer Azzedine Alaïa. He was the one who helped her the most in her career and supported her throughout the years. Campbell was often the source of inspiration and walked most of his runway shows.

Naomi Campbell To Receive The 2018 CFDA Icon Award black pants white tee

Naomi has established herself as an actress on the screens and also stared in a number of music videos. There isn’t a single person who doesn’t remember her impactful appearance in Michael Jackson’s “In The Closet” video. At the age of 47, the gorgeous Campbell still looks like she’s in her 20s. She uses every chance to show off that fierce, recognizable look on the catwalks even now. And we’re all here to feast our eyes every single time.

Naomi Campbell To Receive The 2018 CFDA Icon Award black top

The CFDA also announced all the nominees in the different categories. In the women’s best designer category the nominee list includes Gabriella Hears, Marc Jacobs, Raf Simons, Virgil Abloh, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Carolina Herrera will be presented with the Founder’s Award, which pays homage to Eleanor Lambert. Edward Enninful, on the other hand, will be honored with the Media Award celebrating Eugenia Sheppard. Dianne Von Furstenberg will be awarded the Swarovski Award for Positive Change.

Photo Credit: @iamnaomicampbell/Instagram

Recent Posts

Glam Up Your Makeup with Trending Glossy Lids

Gallery Perfumes & Makeup Trends

Glam Up Your Makeup with Trending Glossy Lids

There is one makeup trend that you must not miss this season. Glossy eyeshadows are all over Instagram! Once something becomes Insta-approved, it’s officially a trend. This is one of the most versatile eyeshadow looks...

Paris Hilton Lost Her $2 Million Engagement Ring

Celebrities Video

Paris Hilton Lost Her $2 Million Engagement Ring

Paris Hilton accidentally lost her $2 million engagement ring while clubbing. Do you think she was able to find it in the very dark, packed club? Find out in this video!

Naomi Campbell to Receive The 2018 CFDA Icon Award

Celebrities

Naomi Campbell to Receive The 2018 CFDA Icon Award

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced that Naomi Campbell will receive the Fashion Icon Award this year. The long-legged gazelle is joining the club of names such as Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Beyoncé, Kate...

Blackberry Hair is The Unexpected Spring Hair Color Trend

Hairstyles Trends

Blackberry Hair is The Unexpected Spring Hair Color Trend

Spring is usually the season where most ladies get a lighter hair color or at least highlights. Many of us love the idea to get a new more vibrant hair color with the change of...

ColourPop’s New Collection Will Get You In a Vacation Mode

Perfumes & Makeup Video

ColourPop’s New Collection Will Get You In a Vacation Mode

The beloved affordable makeup brand Colourpop Cosmetics teamed up with YouTuber Eva Gutowski on a fun summer-ready collection. Take a look at the vacation-inspired products in this video.