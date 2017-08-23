Nicki Minaj x MAC New Viva Glam Lipsticks

The rap queen Nicki Minaj and MAC are back with their second exclusive collaboration. Minaj took the news on Instagram and announced the official release date of the limited edition line. The singer also announced that another big surprise is coming in 2018.

‘Nicki Minaj dominates fan’s hearts and hip-hop charts with her bravado and razor-sharp rhymes. Now, the queen conquers with her custom-designed nude lipsticks for M∙A∙C.Get cheeky and take charge with Nicki’s two suggestive shades in Nicki’s Nude and The Pinkprint. Need even more au naturel? Strip down to bare, brazen basics in a lineup of 24 additional Lipstick and Lipglass colors.’- states the official release of MAC.

The Fall 2017 lipstick collection includes two neutral shades. Both of them are beautiful nudes that are essential for fall. The first one is called “Nicki’s Nude” and is an amazing caramel color with coral undertones. The second one has a stronger pink color and a creamy finish. This shade is called “The Pinkprint”.

In the official photos, you can see the 34-year-old diva rocking a daring blush bodysuit with a plunging neckline. The singer is wearing sky-high nude heels while holding a raincoat. The whole campaign is in different shades of nude. Minaj posted the news less than 24 hours after releasing her new video with Yo Gotti. The “Rake It Up” video features Nicki in several fearless looks.

Minaj and MAC first teamed up in 2011. It all started when the rapper paired with Ricky Martin and they released a lipstick duo in strong pink shades. Her first independent Viva Glam collection from five years ago reached a surprising level of popularity. In fact, it became one of the best-selling and most popular Viva Glams collections ever. The collection featured a lipstick and a lipglass (lip gloss with glass-like effect), both in an astonishing lavender hue.

The collection will be available starting from September 21 in stores and online on maccosmetics.com. The limited edition line will be sold until October 19. Each one of the lipsticks will be sold for $17,50. Considering the success of the previous Nicki X MAC makeup collaboration, the products are expected to sell out within days. So you better get your wallets ready and mark this date on your calendar.