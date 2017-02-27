Oscars 2017 Red Carpet Fashion: Best Dressed Celebrities

One of the year’s most glorious nights, the 89th Academy Awards or the Oscars 2017 ceremony has just ended, leaving us literally in awe and thrilled with all the winners, awards and fashion looks. As usual, the Oscars award ceremony is a night synonymous with statement-making celebrity looks, with this specific Oscars 2017 red carpet fashion being filled with some of the best dressed celebrities ever.

In terms of awards, yesterday night’s 19th annual Academy Awards equally surprised us with wrong envelopes, touching speeches and historical moments we won’t forget for sure (I may or may not still be crying for Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney’s speech). As for the Oscars 2017 red carpet styles, here we are with our selection of the 10 best dressed celebrities of the night!

1. Emma Stone in Givenchy Couture

One of the 2017 Oscars’ queens, Emma Stone, was also one of the best dressed celebrities of all time. Best Actress Emma Stone wore a long, Twenties-inspired dressed designed by Riccardo Tisci for his very last Givenchy Couture collection, completing the fringed look with Tiffany & Co. diamond drop earrings.

2. Ruth Negga in Valentino Couture

Along with Emma Stone, actress Ruth Negga was nominated for the Best Actress Award for the film Loving. She might not have won the award, but surely conquered our hearts with a gorgeous Valentino Haute Couture dress in classic red, designed by acclaimed creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. She matched it with dangling earrings and with a political statement, too, namely a blue ribbon pin as a symbol of solidarity with ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union.

3. Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Among all of the Oscars 2017 red carpet fashion looks, Dakota Johnson’s was probably the most interesting and risqué, fashion-wise. She dared, with success, with a structured, long Gucci dress and an opulent vintage Cartier necklace, finishing off her look with a low-key au naturel makeup look. She was a stunner, indeed!

4. Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton

Gothic princess Alicia Vikander blew us away with a sensually dark layered Louis Vuitton dress, the lace gown and sweetheart neckline of which just naturally enhanced her beauty, proving black is always a good option when it comes to red carpet events.

5. Taraji P. Henson in Alberta Ferretti

A custom Alberta Ferretti velvet dress was the winning choice for actress Taraji P. Henson, who overwhelmed the Oscars 2017 red carpet fashions with an old-time charming look we cannot help but covet. Everything from her Oscars 2017 look exudes elegance and class, Nirav Modi necklace included.

6. Jessica Biel in Kaufman Franco

Like Dakota Johnson, Jessica Biel took some red carpet risks with an opulent Kaufman Franco dress, which combined cascades of shiny sequins. We don’t know if it was the golden/amber color of the dress or the gorgeous necklace Biel wore, but she did take our breath away for sure!

7. Olivia Culpo in Marchesa

For the Oscars 2017 night, Olivia Culpo joined forces with Marchesa and the nonprofit organization Water.org, hitting the red carpet in a jaw-dropping blue-silver gown in support of Water.org’s clean drinking water campaign.

8. Karlie Kloss in Stella McCartney

Model of the moment Karlie Kloss hit the red carpet with a similar political turn, wearing the American Civil Liberties Union’s blue ribbon on an ethereal asymmetrical Stella McCartney gown, with the hair and makeup looks leaving us with Old Hollywood vibes.

9. Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive

Best Supporting Actress nominee Nicole Kidman opted for an uber-soigné long, curve-hugging Armani Prive dress, adding the extra-glamorous factor by pairing the stunning frock with a contrasting bold red lipstick and a sophisticated updo hairstyle.

10. Hailee Steinfeld in Ralph & Russo

Last but not least, Hailee Steinfeld won the Oscars 2017 styles with a floral embellished high-neck frock by Ralph & Russo, the romantic figure of which got mix-and-matched with Steinfeld’s contrasting glam-rock updo and smoky-eye look.

Photos courtesy of Zimbio

