After so many successful collabs, the makeup giant has another exciting partnership up its sleeve. This time MAC cosmetics joined forces with actress, supermodel, host of Top Chef, cookbook author, and women’s rights activist Padma Lakshmi. As you can see, Padma has many impressive job titles and now she can add another project to her rich portfolio. She designed a capsule collection of your dreams for MAC.

The products from the capsule collection take inspiration from Lakshmi Indian heritage. Everything from the packaging to the colors shows the beauty of this country. The packaging is done in muted gold with Indian motifs. Padma Lakshmi is one of MAC’s rare collaborators who ditched the bronze and brownish tones for her collection. She opted for hues that flatter medium skin tones instead. After Fenty Beauty challenged the industry, brands are focusing on more diversity. Anyway, ladies with medium complexion are often left out. Padma Lakshmi made this collection to put those ladies in the spotlight. There are two eyeshadow quads with unrealistically beautiful hues such as mauve, purple, peachy, and coral. To additionally enhance the eyes Padma Lakshmi x MAC offered three dual ended Powerpoint Eye Pencils. The color options of the dual-ended eye pencils are made to compliment the eyeshadow quads.

The capsule collection features many products. Padma Lakshmi offered a range of six lipsticks that starts with a dusty rose nude color and goes up to deep plum vampy lipstick. You can see the beautiful fuchsia and coral tones in between, expected to be an absolute hit in the upcoming spring. For those who want a little bit of sparkle in their look, there is the online-only exclusive Cremesheen Glass in Nefertiti which is a peachy gold universally flattering shade.

Padma Lakshmi x MAC capsule collection also features a couple of face products. There are the Powder Blush Duos Moon & Shine and Melon Pink, a toned-down compact and a pop of peachy coral shade respectively. Lastly, Padma Lakshmi included three chic gold brushes in the same Indian-infused aesthetic. There is an angled contour brush, dual-ended eye brush, and medium angled shading brush.

Padma Lakshmi thought of everything you’d need to get on point in spring. The collection won’t drop until March, but luckily we got a scoop of every item. The collection will be available for purchase at select MAC stores as well as online on the brand’s website on March 15th, 2018.

Photo Credit: MAC Cosmetics