Paris Hilton’s ProD.N.A. Skincare Line Is Finally Here

Skincare is the most important step in having a radiant complexion. Although makeup can do a lot, the basis of a youthful, fresh look is always in taking proper care of the skin. The rich heiress Paris Hilton grew up with this advice. That is the main reason why the gorgeous blonde is now launching a line of products that will accompany you on the way to perfect skin. Dubbed ProD.N.A, the collection features four items.



“From a very young age, my mother taught me the importance of taking care of my skin. I have been obsessed with finding the best products on the market to help me look and feel young, so after years of searching I decided to create a line that can offer the absolute best results.”- said Paris in the press release.

In the brand new ProD.N.A. range, you’ll find a Dual Action Cleansing Gel, Advanced Recovery Serum, Lift & Firm Eye Cream and Face & Decolletage Cream. The ingredient list includes hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, Kakadu plum, caviar lime and more. The most intriguing part is the new complex she created with the help of scientists and chemists.

According to the brand, Hilton worked with world-renowned scientists to create the special complex, the whole line is based on. The site states: “GenoMatrix™, a revolutionary formulation of powerful enzymes derived from marine microalgae and other natural, active ingredients. This proprietary concentration penetrates deep within the layers of skin and supports the body’s natural DNA repair mechanism to counteract the effects of aging from the inside out”. In other words, the products act on the level of the DNA in the cells, preventing damage. The powerful enzymes are a part of all four releases.

The popular fashionista is an icon from the ‘00s, heiress of the well-known Hilton hotels, DJ, singer, influencer, and so much more. This is not her first dip in the beauty world. Paris already owns a makeup line and a collection of over 20 fragrances. She recently debuted her first skincare product, a rose water spray called Unicorn Mist.

The ProD.N.A. collection is now available on parishiltonskincare.com. Most of you will find the range a bit over the regular budget, but Hilton’s line sounds quite promising, at least from what we know so far. Paris made sure to include a luxury packaging, unique formula and according to her- instant results. Prices start at $29 for the cleansing gel and go up to $115 for the recovery serum. The brand still hasn’t released any information on whether they are working on other products at the moment.

Photo Credit: Paris Hilton Skincare