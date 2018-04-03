Celebrities Hairstyles Trends Video

Paris Jackson’s New Hair Color is a Big Spring Trend

By Updated on

Paris Jackson debuted a fresh peachy dye job you might want to consider getting for spring. See Jackson’s transformation in this video.

Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum Announce Split

Everyone's favorite couple Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum are calling it quits! Find out all the details in this video.

Summer Skin Prep

Spring is here and that means festival season is upon us, also meaning bikini season is just around the corner! It's time to buff off that dull winter skin, get it toned,  and get it glowing....

Celebrity-Approved Outfits for Weird Transitional Weather

Transitional weather makes figuring out what to wear the hardest decision in life. Somehow, you always end up being dressed too heavily or lightly. In the a.m. might be freezing and a few hours later...

ColourPop to Launch a Festival Collection

The festival season is slowly approaching, so it’s time to get your outfits and makeup looks in line. Nothing says “party” better than colorful, daring makeup. Coachella is only weeks away - it’s officially time...