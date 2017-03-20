Pat McGrath, Selena Gomez and Coach Are Preparing a Secret Glittery Project

Is there anything better than a secret project that involves glitter and an A-list army composed of some of the world’s leading musicians, makeup artists and fashion houses? Pat McGrath, Selena Gomez and Coach are answering this question, working on a secret glittery project that will surely become an instant success.

Whenever Selena Gomez and makeup legend Pat McGrath collaborate on new projects, the results are always mesmerizing, as seen, for example, in Selena Gomez’s previous partnership with MAC Cosmetics. Pat McGrath, who not only has a successful namesake label, but is also extremely busy creating makeup masterpieces during the various Fashion Weeks, has been venturing into new projects for a few years now, with this specific one, although still appearing rather enigmatic, already looking like one of her most imposing ones.

The Pat McGrath x Selena Gomez x Coach collaboration is still sort of a secret, as Pat McGrath, Selena Gomez and Coach have not revealed any details yet. The trio is, however, definitely having fun, teasing us with a glittery Instagram post that gives us an inkling that the collaboration is dropping soon and grandiosely, indeed.

The glittery magic is predominantly happening on McGrath’s Instagram account, as the talented entrepreneur and makeup artist has been busy posting pictures of Selena Gomez surrounded by cascades of glitter. “I had the most MAJOR time yesterday with the most gorgeous and DIVINE @selenagomez,” one of the pictures was captioned. “Working on a special project with @coach! #lust004 sequin madness !!! #patmcgrathlabs #makeupbypatmcgrath #SelenaGomez.”

Those who love McGrath’s makeup products have surely instantly noticed the #lust004 hashtag, which directly links the project to Pat McGrath’s famed Lust 004 glitter lip kit, which was one of Pat McGrath’s biggest successes. We bet the trio’s project will thus combine McGrath’s glitters, Selena Gomez’s care for edgy silhouettes and Coach’s tailored fashions in one collection, and we honestly cannot wait to finally get more information regarding their project.

As for Coach, the American label seems to be particularly happy with its choice of tapping Selena Gomez as its brand ambassador for 2017 (and we couldn’t blame it, as Gomez is not only talented, but also has 113 million Instagram followers), and the fact that the duo is jumping together into new projects is even more thrilling.

Photo courtesy of @selenagomez