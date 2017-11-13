Celebrities

Pirelli Launched Their 2018 All-Black Calendar

It’s been exactly 45 years since Pirelli first started blessing us with their amazing calendars. For the 2018 edition, the Milanese brand has another surprise. This time they recreated the “Alice in Wonderland” fairytale casting only black models, actors and activists to wear the costumes.

Pirelli Launched Their 2018 All-Black Calendar Thando Hopa
Photo Credit: Tim Walker

The stunning photoshoot was done by Tim Walker and was styled by Edward Enninful. Edward is the newly appointed editor of British Vogue, so this was a huge starting point for him. These two with the help of Shona Heath, who designed the set made a unique recreation of Lewis Carroll’s fairytale. The pictures are full of eye-catching costumes done in vivid colors.

Pirelli’s fourth-timer Naomi Campbell and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs lead the stunning array of beautiful faces that star in the calendar. The two portray the role of Royal Beheaders, while supermodel Slick Woods is The Madhatter.

Pirelli Launched Their 2018 All-Black Calendar Naomi Campbell P Diddy
Photo Credit: Tim Walker
Pirelli Launched Their 2018 All-Black Calendar Slick Woods
Photo Credit: @pirelli/Instagram

The central role was given to the gorgeous Duckie Thot. Whoopi Goldberg and Thando Hopa teamed up as The Queen of Hearts and The Princess of Hearts. Thando is an albino South African model, activist, and a lawyer.

Pirelli Launched Their 2018 All-Black Calendar Duckie Thot
Photo Credit: Tim Walker
Pirelli Launched Their 2018 All-Black Calendar Woopi Goldberg Thando Hopa
Photo Credit: Tim Walker

Among the other familiar faces featured in the calendar is Adwoa Aboah as Tweedledee, Lupita Nyong’o as The Dormouse, and Djimon Hounsou as The King of Hearts. Senegalese model Alpha Dia is The Five-Of-Hearts-Playing-Card Gardener, while his fellow model King Owusu is Two-Of-Hearts-Playing-Card Gardener.

Pirelli Launched Their 2018 All-Black Calendar Alpha Dia King Owusu
Photo Credit: Pirelli
Pirelli Launched Their 2018 All-Black Calendar RuPaul
Photo Credit: Pirelli

“Pirelli doesn’t discriminate, it’s tyres! It’s Formula One, it can go anywhere it wants to go and it will be a positive message. Even though the [theme] of the calendar is Alice in Wonderland, the message is so big.The timing couldn’t have been better. This week has been an iconic and phenomenal week. The new Vogue launched at the start, and it’s ending with Pirelli. It’s an amazing time, it’s a new time, and I feel that it will remain. I’m so proud of Edward.”- said Naomi Campbell.

Pirelli Launched Their 2018 All-Black Calendar Lil Yachty
Photo Credit: @pirelli/Instagram

All of the stars celebrated the launch of the calendar on Friday evening. They arrived at the Manhattan Center to a psychedelic entrance that imitated the theme. Pirelli is slowly abandoning their concept of featuring models with conventional beauty that are accepted by everyone. In the last few years, they turned the attention to a more diverse cast that represents the reality.

Pirelli Launched Their 2018 All-Black Calendar Duckie Thot
Photo Credit: Andreea Macri
Pirelli Launched Their 2018 All-Black Calendar Adwoa Aboah
Photo Credit: Andreea Macri

