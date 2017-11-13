Pirelli Launched Their 2018 All-Black Calendar

It’s been exactly 45 years since Pirelli first started blessing us with their amazing calendars. For the 2018 edition, the Milanese brand has another surprise. This time they recreated the “Alice in Wonderland” fairytale casting only black models, actors and activists to wear the costumes.

The stunning photoshoot was done by Tim Walker and was styled by Edward Enninful. Edward is the newly appointed editor of British Vogue, so this was a huge starting point for him. These two with the help of Shona Heath, who designed the set made a unique recreation of Lewis Carroll’s fairytale. The pictures are full of eye-catching costumes done in vivid colors.

Pirelli’s fourth-timer Naomi Campbell and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs lead the stunning array of beautiful faces that star in the calendar. The two portray the role of Royal Beheaders, while supermodel Slick Woods is The Madhatter.

The central role was given to the gorgeous Duckie Thot. Whoopi Goldberg and Thando Hopa teamed up as The Queen of Hearts and The Princess of Hearts. Thando is an albino South African model, activist, and a lawyer.

Among the other familiar faces featured in the calendar is Adwoa Aboah as Tweedledee, Lupita Nyong’o as The Dormouse, and Djimon Hounsou as The King of Hearts. Senegalese model Alpha Dia is The Five-Of-Hearts-Playing-Card Gardener, while his fellow model King Owusu is Two-Of-Hearts-Playing-Card Gardener.

“Pirelli doesn’t discriminate, it’s tyres! It’s Formula One, it can go anywhere it wants to go and it will be a positive message. Even though the [theme] of the calendar is Alice in Wonderland, the message is so big.The timing couldn’t have been better. This week has been an iconic and phenomenal week. The new Vogue launched at the start, and it’s ending with Pirelli. It’s an amazing time, it’s a new time, and I feel that it will remain. I’m so proud of Edward.”- said Naomi Campbell.

All of the stars celebrated the launch of the calendar on Friday evening. They arrived at the Manhattan Center to a psychedelic entrance that imitated the theme. Pirelli is slowly abandoning their concept of featuring models with conventional beauty that are accepted by everyone. In the last few years, they turned the attention to a more diverse cast that represents the reality.