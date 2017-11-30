Pretty Matte Celeb Makeup Looks To Try

You might think we are crazy to suggest you to go all-matte just in time for the holidays but hear us out: In the sea of glitter looks, maybe matte is the way to stand out. Or maybe some of you are just so over the holiday glitter craziness. Well, there is nothing wrong with playing with glitters, shimmers, and metallics during this time of the year. But our goal is to please everybody. Since we already prepared galleries with glittery and other glamorous looks, we feel that is time to inspire you on all-matte looks.

First things first, there is a very good reason why we love matte makeup looks. There is no mess, no need for fixing spray or another medium to intensify the color (like is the case with shimmery eyeshadows) and there is less fallout. Plus the matte makeup looks are perfect if you want to upgrade your makeup skills. Sometimes, with shimmery eyeshadows, all you have to do is get them all over the eyelid. With mattes, on the other hand, you have to blend. This sounds a bit overwhelming to the beginners. But look at the bright side: you’ll get out of your comfort zone and get better at glamming up.

Honestly, is not hard as it sounds. Start with a big fluffy blending brush and neutral barely-there eyeshadow. These eyeshadows are great as transition shades. They will also give you dimension if you are going for a more natural look. If you feel comfortable with all the steps a full glam requires, the options are endless: everything from a smokey eye to cut crease is in the game. Although the cut crease makeup look is most of the time glittery and over-the-top, you can also pull off a matte cut crease eye makeup. All you need is at least two matte eyeshadows: one darker and one brighter. Define your crease with the dark eyeshadow and apply the bright one all over the eyelid. The matte cut crease makeup looks aren’t as dramatic as the glitter ones, but look equally gorgeous. These looks are great if you want to skip the glitter and flaunt a toned-down makeup look.

If you prefer something more simple, use one eyeshadow all over the eyelid. Additionally, you can use a dark eyeshadow all over the lash lines to define your eyes.

Flip through these pretty celeb matte makeup looks for more inspiration. If you want to go all-matte finish off the look with a matte liquid lipstick.

Agnez Mo