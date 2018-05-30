Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Reportedly Dating

Recent Posts
The swimsuit season is finally here! Celebrities are already flaunting their beach bodies in sexy swimwear. A huge trend among the A-listers is the one-piece swimsuit. Check out the hottest monokini worn by celebs in...
Brands are making it a habit to introduce new makeup launches on runways. Aside from the iconic Pat McGrath who regularly does that, now Dior also teased something new. For their Cruise 2019 show in...
Actress Nicole Kidman demos the glamorous way to stand out at a party. Feast your eyes on her dazzling outfit in this video.
In this episode of Viva Cannes, discover Saint Paul de Vence. Saint Paul de Vence is a gorgeous medieval town located in the French Alps, just a short 30-minute drive out from Cannes. This charming...
Supermodels are obsessed with jumpsuits right now! Watch the video to see how they like to style this versatile piece.