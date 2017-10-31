Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Purple, Plum, Lilac & Violet Makeup Looks to Copy From Celebs

By Updated on

Prev Page1 of 21

Demi Lovato stunned at the 3rd Annual Instyle Awards in a lilac gown and purple makeup look. Her makeup artist haloed the purple eyeshadow around her eyes. The eyeshadow was fanned out towards her brow bone and across the lower lash line. In the sea of warm-toned makeup looks, Demi Lovato stood out with this insanely beautiful lavender makeup look. We owe a big thank you to the signer for reminding us how beautiful a purple makeup can be.

Her old pal Selena Gomez flaunted a darker shimmery purple smokey eye. She had a mesmerizing shimmery lilac eyeshadow from the inner corners towards the center of the eyelids. Her makeup artist Hung Vanngo smoked out the look with a black eyeshadow around her eyes. And there you have it: lilac smokey you’ll want to copy for the holidays.

Kim Kardashian‘s favorite makeup artist Mario Dedivnovic recently glammed up her younger sister Khloe. Even Khloe Kardashian couldn’t dare to wear purple eyeshadow. But Mario Dedivanovic told her he is doing a brown smokey eye and did these mesmerizing purple one instead.

At this year’s Oscars, Olivia Culpo set the standards for purple monochrome makeup high with her vibrant lavender makeup look. The actress left everyone in awe because the Oscars’ Red Carpet is known for minimal makeup.

If vivid purple hue is too much for you, take a look at Shay Mitchell’s soft makeup look. There is a hint of orchid purple on the inner corners of her eyes. The purple shimmery highlight upgraded the soft brown makeup look. If you want something quick and simple, keep in mind that a hint of shimmery purple eyeshadow will take things to the next level.

Take a look at these gorgeous celebrity purple, plum, lilac and violet makeup looks and get inspired.

 Demi Lovato

Celebrity Purple Makeup looks Demi Lovato
Photo Credit: Wireimage
Prev Page1 of 21

Recent Posts

Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 MBFW Russia

Fashion Gallery Trends

Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 MBFW Russia

Russian fashion is attracting more attention than ever. Now everyone wants to see what famous Russian designers have to show. During the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia that took place in Moscow, many trending designers got to...

Ilana Glazer & Phoebe Robinson Dropped Feminist Merch

Celebrities Fashion

Ilana Glazer & Phoebe Robinson Dropped Feminist Merch

Broad City’s Ilana Glazer and comedian Phoebe Robinson collaborated on something other than comedy. To celebrate their comedy tour, the two stars launched a merch collection. The comedians will join their forces on a comedy...

20 Times Celebrities Dressed as Other Celebrities for Halloween

Celebrities

20 Times Celebrities Dressed as Other Celebrities for Halloween

Celebrity Halloween parties are a fun place to be. Besides new innovative costumes, celebrities love to dress up as their favorite celebrities. The traditional ghost or zombie costume is boring for the A-listers. We can't...

Ashley Graham Celebrates 30 With New Swimsuit Collection

Fashion

Ashley Graham Celebrates 30 With New Swimsuit Collection

Ashley Graham is a living force in the fashion industry. The supermodel is not only empowering women but also pushing boundaries every day. She is a loud advocate against body-shaming and a real inspiration for...

Purple, Plum, Lilac & Violet Makeup Looks to Copy From Celebs

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Purple, Plum, Lilac & Violet Makeup Looks to Copy From Celebs

Demi Lovato stunned at the 3rd Annual Instyle Awards in a lilac gown and purple makeup look. Her makeup artist haloed the purple eyeshadow around her eyes. The eyeshadow was fanned out towards her brow...