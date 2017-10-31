Purple, Plum, Lilac & Violet Makeup Looks to Copy From Celebs

Demi Lovato stunned at the 3rd Annual Instyle Awards in a lilac gown and purple makeup look. Her makeup artist haloed the purple eyeshadow around her eyes. The eyeshadow was fanned out towards her brow bone and across the lower lash line. In the sea of warm-toned makeup looks, Demi Lovato stood out with this insanely beautiful lavender makeup look. We owe a big thank you to the signer for reminding us how beautiful a purple makeup can be.

Her old pal Selena Gomez flaunted a darker shimmery purple smokey eye. She had a mesmerizing shimmery lilac eyeshadow from the inner corners towards the center of the eyelids. Her makeup artist Hung Vanngo smoked out the look with a black eyeshadow around her eyes. And there you have it: lilac smokey you’ll want to copy for the holidays.

Kim Kardashian‘s favorite makeup artist Mario Dedivnovic recently glammed up her younger sister Khloe. Even Khloe Kardashian couldn’t dare to wear purple eyeshadow. But Mario Dedivanovic told her he is doing a brown smokey eye and did these mesmerizing purple one instead.

At this year’s Oscars, Olivia Culpo set the standards for purple monochrome makeup high with her vibrant lavender makeup look. The actress left everyone in awe because the Oscars’ Red Carpet is known for minimal makeup.

If vivid purple hue is too much for you, take a look at Shay Mitchell’s soft makeup look. There is a hint of orchid purple on the inner corners of her eyes. The purple shimmery highlight upgraded the soft brown makeup look. If you want something quick and simple, keep in mind that a hint of shimmery purple eyeshadow will take things to the next level.

Take a look at these gorgeous celebrity purple, plum, lilac and violet makeup looks and get inspired.

Demi Lovato