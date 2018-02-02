Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup Video

Rihanna May Have Teased New Fenty Beauty Launches

Rihanna has a way of hinting new products for her Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand. The popular singer usually wears the products weeks or days before they officially launch. With this being said, Rihanna may have teased exciting new products that will be joining the ranks of her infamous Stunna Lip Paint and Trophy Wife highlighter. Watch the video for all the details we know so far.
