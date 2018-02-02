Rihanna May Have Teased New Fenty Beauty Launches

Recent Posts
Rihanna has a way of hinting new products for her Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand. The popular singer usually wears the products weeks or days before they officially launch. With this being said, Rihanna may have...
The mass retailer Macy's is making a huge step towards inclusivity with the launch of its first modest fashion label Verona Collection. The brand will offer conservative contemporary pieces perfect for layering as well as...
Gisele Bündchen lost her leading position on the list of highest-paid models in 2017, for the first time in years. The model passed the throne to Kendall Jenner, but she doesn't seem to have hard...
It's not easy to decode the style of New York ladies because each one of them has a unique fashion expression. Their style goes from classy minimalism to fun maximalism depending which part of the...
Gigi Hadid doesn’t seem to slow down. The gorgeous supermodel had an amazing start of the year. After releasing the lookbook for her fourth collection with Tommy Hilfiger, Hadid surprised us with another big campaign....