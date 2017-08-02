Rihanna Revealed the Official Release Date of Fenty Beauty

A little while ago the amazing Rihanna announced the huge news that she is launching Fenty Beauty. This will be her own makeup line, which she’s been hinting about for quite a while. That is how she left everyone going crazy over it, and asking for more details. The singer is a real fashion icon, so everything she does becomes a big trend. Her new cosmetics company and the products are, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated ones ever.

Today, the singer and actress finally made millions of people happy. She stopped the long period of anticipation with her announcement that the official release date of Fenty Beauty will be September 8. Rihanna already tagged the places where you can get the products on the Instagram image. Sephora stores in the USA, Australia, Thailand, Canada, Scandinavia, Middle East, France, Spain, Malaysia, Mexico, and Singapore will sell Fenty Beauty. Another already known retailer is Harvey Nichols in the UK. This huge global launch will make many people happy and it will definitely be one of the fastest sold makeup lines ever.

Rihanna has been promoting her upcoming project everywhere she goes. She’s been teasing several products without giving a lot of information. From what we know so far the makeup brand will offer a highlighter. The singer had that same golden highlighter on her face during her appearance at the Fenty X Puma event earlier this year. Rihanna already tagged the official Fenty Beauty Instagram page on several of her pictures. In those photos, you can see her skin shining bright and her face glowing. Her lips are painted with bold lipsticks, so another product that we should expect are lipsticks.

Rihanna is one of the celebrities that are constantly trying to do many positive changes in the world. Her Clara Lionel Foundation has been funding many projects and fighting for a better education for children all over the world. Her newest collaboration is the one with Ofo, which is a world known bike-sharing program. The collaboration is meant to help and finance the educational system in Malawi. There a lot of young girls are not able to get to school, and with the help of Rihanna they will get bikes and won’t have to walk. The partnership will last for at least five years.