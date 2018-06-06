Rihanna Teased New Fenty Products at “Ocean’s 8” Premiere

One of the most anticipated movies of the summer is finally here. The whole star-studded cast attended the “Ocean’s 8” New York premiere last night. And since Rihanna is all about good advertising, she used the red carpet to tease new Fenty Beauty products. RiRi was accompanied by fellow actresses Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter. All of the ladies looked stunning in their own way, but there was one thing that really stood out – Rihanna’s fierce makeup look!



The singer, businesswoman, entrepreneur, makeup mogul, and actress, decided to flaunt a fabulous Givenchy pleated metallic gown decorated with 3D ruffles. She finished off the look with simple strappy sandals in a matching color and statement Bvlgari jewelry. In the movie, Rihanna plays a hacker named Nine Ball. She sports chic locs and wears cool athleisure outfits. Bad Gal and the rest of the crew are trying to steal a necklace worth $150 million. While she has also rocked dreadlocks in real life too, for last night’s red carpet, the Bajan singer transformed into a glowing metallic goddess.

Riri’s friend and Fenty’s global makeup artist, Priscilla Ono took care of the singer’s glam last night. She already shared on Instagram all of the products she used to create that ethereal glowing look. Ono started with the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer to prep RiRi’s skin. This product prevents a shiny look while keeping the face fresh. The following step included the now-iconic Pro Filt’s Soft Matte Longwear Foundation. Priscilla chose the color 340. For contouring, she relied on the Matchstix in Mocha, and Peach to conceal. That radiant glow doesn’t come by itself. It was the courtesy of the Killawatt Highlighter in Moscow Mule/Ginger Binge.

There are two things missing in the look and are now the biggest mystery of the day. The makeup artist didn’t include details on the gorgeous metallic lipstick and the shimmery eyeshadow. Both are in a dark, seductive, eggplant color that really catches the eye. Our guess, and the guess of all fans is that new Fenty products are on the way.

Rihanna has proven on several occasions that she is a walking ad. This is not the first time that she teases a new Fenty product on the red carpet. The first time was during last year’s MET Gala when no one even knew she was getting ready to launch a makeup line. In the following months, she kept rocking Fenty highlighters, eyeshadows and foundation, leaving us all in awe of her perfect looks. It wasn’t until September 2017 when Bad Gal blessed us all with her first makeup releases.