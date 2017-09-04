Rihanna Teased the First Products of Her Fenty Beauty Line

Rihanna finally teased the first look of her beauty line, and the world is on fire. One of the most anticipated releases of the year, Fenty Beauty is only a few days away, and people won’t stop talking about it. This is Bad Gal’s debut in the world of cosmetics, but knowing her success in the fashion, music and movie industries, everyone expects something huge. Millions of fans are eagerly awaiting for her products, which she already subtly flaunted in her looks on several red carpet events.

RiRi already released a campaign video that shows how diverse and unique her line will be. That makes us want these amazing products even more. Her makeup collection will celebrate diversity in a way that not a lot of other brands do. The choices in the beauty industry are very limited, and that they don’t offer a wide range of colors, especially for women with darker and very bright skin tones.

SO INTERNATIONAL. Sept. 8. @fentybeauty is coming. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 4, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

The video features models of many colors and sizes, all of them beautiful in their own way. You will see almost 15 models, among which are the popular Slick Woods, Indyamarie Jean, Halima Aden, Leomie Anderson, Duckie Thot, Paloma Elsesser, Selena Forrest, Camila Costa and of course the singer herself. Rihanna chose a very refreshing way to upgrade things, by avoiding the same familiar faces we are used to seeing in most fashion and beauty campaigns. The choice of these young stars says that the line will be amazing and it will offer products available for a wide range of skin tones.

This is @FentyBeauty. Head to a @sephora , #sephorainJCP or @harveynichols store to get an exclusive behind-the scenes look! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

The video teases the first product from Rihanna’s debut makeup line. You will see the models fiercely walking the streets while applying a shiny lip gloss. The colors will probably be very soft and neutral. Another thing that we noticed is the amazing highlighter on the models’ cheeks. RiRi shared an official picture on her Instagram profile, showing a highlighter duo in soft bronze shades named Killawatt Highlight Duo. The shades are called Trophy Moscow Mule and Ginger Binge. On Sephora’s profile there is another picture of a highlighter duo that presents the two shades Girl Next Door and Chic Phreak.

KILLAWATT. Sept. 8 @fentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

And last, but not least, there is a glowing golden product that looks like an eyeshadow, called Trophy Wife. The singer also released short individual videos of the models, talking about the different shades of the upcoming line.

Unfortunately, we still have to wait a few more days until the products arrive. The official launch time of Fenty Beauty is 12 am PST on September 8, which is only three days away. Until then, prepare your wallets for some quality spending.