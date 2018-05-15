Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty to Drop The New “Beach Please” Collection

Leave it to Bad Gal Riri to get your glow on point this summer. Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty is about to drop another exciting collection full of summer essentials. The singer teased the products on social media and naturally, fans are already going crazy over them. If you are wondering what’s the pinkish golden wonder on Riri’s eyelids or the stunning shimmer on her lips, let us introduce you to the new “Beach Please” collection. The upcoming summer collection consists of three new foiled Killawatt highlighter duos, six shimmery lip topcoats, and a new liquid eyeshadow formula.

The Killawatt foil duos could be used all over your body. There are three different duos: “7daywknd & Poolside”, “Mimosa Sunrise & Sangria Sunset” and “Sand Castle & Mint’d Mojito”. The first one consists of silver-toned pastel pink shade as well as a daring blue one. The second features two vibrant highlighters, one in a pretty peachy shade and the other one in a metallic magenta. The third highlighter duo is on the cooler side with metallic bronze and mint blue tones. Each of the highlighters can be used on the cheeks, lips, and eyes. The Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter duos will cost $36 each.

“I’ve never been afraid of color and I love highlighting with these. I like to layer the colors and blend from my cheeks to my eyes to my temples,” Rihanna explains how she wants to use the highlighter duos.

Next, the lip luminizers will be sold in sets. There are two iridescent lip luminizer trios. The products have a sheer lipgloss formula with duo-chrome shimmer that changes color depending on the lightning. There is a Summer Daze & Summer Nights Iridescent Lip Luminizer Trio in “Single, Bilingual & Ready to Mingle”. This trio consists of mint, peach, and fuchsia lipglosses with iridescent glitter that gives the duo-chrome effect. The other trio features the shades “Snake Skin, Vaycray & Mermaid Thoughts”. This set includes burgundy/green, blue/purple, and gold/pink holographic lip luminizers. Each lip trio will cost $32. You can wear them alone or layer them over other lipsticks.

With the “Beach Please” collection, Fenty Beauty will introduce a brand new eyeshadow formula. On one side is a liquid eyeshadow with a metallic finish and on the other side is a glittery topcoat. You can wear them alone or layer the glittery eyeshadow on top of the metallic one. Additionally, you can get creative and wear them in different ways. The Island Bling 2-in-1 Liquid Eye Shimmer duos come in 2 options. The Liquid Eye Shimmer in “Mamacita & Tini Kini” features a metallic rose gold shade and iridescent opal one. The other eyeshadow duo includes “Summer Fling and Reignbow” which are a dark metallic bronze and iridescent gold shade. Each eyeshadow duo will cost $26.

The Fenty Beauty “Beach Please” summer collection will drop on May 21. You can buy the products at the brand’s website as well as Sephora and Harvey Nichols.

Photo By @fentybeauty/Instagram