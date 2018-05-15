Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty to Drop The New “Beach Please” Collection

By Updated on

Leave it to Bad Gal Riri to get your glow on point this summer. Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty is about to drop another exciting collection full of summer essentials. The singer teased the products on social media and naturally, fans are already going crazy over them. If you are wondering what’s the pinkish golden wonder on Riri’s eyelids or the stunning shimmer on her lips, let us introduce you to the new “Beach Please” collection. The upcoming summer collection consists of three new foiled Killawatt highlighter duos, six shimmery lip topcoats, and a new liquid eyeshadow formula.

Rihannas Fenty Beauty to Drop The Beach Please Summer Collection peach and gold makeup

The Killawatt foil duos could be used all over your body. There are three different duos: “7daywknd & Poolside”, “Mimosa Sunrise & Sangria Sunset” and “Sand Castle & Mint’d Mojito”. The first one consists of silver-toned pastel pink shade as well as a daring blue one. The second features two vibrant highlighters, one in a pretty peachy shade and the other one in a metallic magenta. The third highlighter duo is on the cooler side with metallic bronze and mint blue tones. Each of the highlighters can be used on the cheeks, lips, and eyes. The Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter duos will cost $36 each.

“I’ve never been afraid of color and I love highlighting with these. I like to layer the colors and blend from my cheeks to my eyes to my temples,” Rihanna explains how she wants to use the highlighter duos.

Rihannas Fenty Beauty to Drop The Beach Please Summer Collection

Rihannas Fenty Beauty to Drop The Beach Please Summer Collection highlighter

Next, the lip luminizers will be sold in sets. There are two iridescent lip luminizer trios. The products have a sheer lipgloss formula with duo-chrome shimmer that changes color depending on the lightning. There is a Summer Daze & Summer Nights Iridescent Lip Luminizer Trio in “Single, Bilingual & Ready to Mingle”. This trio consists of mint, peach, and fuchsia lipglosses with iridescent glitter that gives the duo-chrome effect. The other trio features the shades “Snake Skin, Vaycray & Mermaid Thoughts”. This set includes burgundy/green, blue/purple, and gold/pink holographic lip luminizers. Each lip trio will cost $32. You can wear them alone or layer them over other lipsticks.

Rihannas Fenty Beauty to Drop The Beach Please Summer Collection lipglosses

Rihannas Fenty Beauty to Drop The Beach Please Summer Collection lipglosses

 

With the “Beach Please” collection, Fenty Beauty will introduce a brand new eyeshadow formula. On one side is a liquid eyeshadow with a metallic finish and on the other side is a glittery topcoat. You can wear them alone or layer the glittery eyeshadow on top of the metallic one. Additionally, you can get creative and wear them in different ways. The Island Bling 2-in-1 Liquid Eye Shimmer duos come in 2 options. The Liquid Eye Shimmer in “Mamacita & Tini Kini” features a metallic rose gold shade and iridescent opal one. The other eyeshadow duo includes “Summer Fling and Reignbow” which are a dark metallic bronze and iridescent gold shade. Each eyeshadow duo will cost $26.

Rihannas Fenty Beauty to Drop The Beach Please Summer Collection

Rihannas Fenty Beauty to Drop The Beach Please Summer Collection peach and gold makeup

The Fenty Beauty “Beach Please” summer collection will drop on May 21. You can buy the products at the brand’s website as well as Sephora and Harvey Nichols.

Photo By @fentybeauty/Instagram

Recent Posts

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty to Drop The New “Beach Please” Collection

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty to Drop The New “Beach Please” Collection

Leave it to Bad Gal Riri to get your glow on point this summer. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is about to drop another exciting collection full of summer essentials. The singer teased the products on social...

Are You Using The Right Acne Treatments?

Beauty Tips

Are You Using The Right Acne Treatments?

Acne can be such a nuisance that most of us have had to deal with at one point or another, or deal with on a regular basis. Thing is, not all acne is the same,...

Meghan Markle’s Father Will Not Attend The Royal Wedding

Celebrities Video

Meghan Markle’s Father Will Not Attend The Royal Wedding

In an unexpected turn of events, Meghan Markle's father announced that he won't be attending the royal wedding. For more details watch the video.

Huda Beauty Drops the Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette

Perfumes & Makeup

Huda Beauty Drops the Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette

When talking about epic makeup products, Huda Beauty ones are adored by everyone starting from day one. These are the items that sell out right away and the ones you stock on. One of those...

Aishwarya Rai Wins The Cannes Red Carpet in a Dramatic Butterfly Dress

Celebrities Fashion Video

Aishwarya Rai Wins The Cannes Red Carpet in a Dramatic Butterfly Dress

Aishwarya Rai once again stole the show in Cannes! Feast your eyes on possibly the most dramatic gown at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in this video.