Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty to Outsell Kylie Cosmetics & KKW Beauty

In the crowded world of beauty, it seems hard to even stand out. Celebrities, you would think, have fewer issues to promote their self-funded brands. Believe it or not, even at the very top, the competition is tough. Especially when you have stars from the ranks of Rihanna, and the infamous beauty mogul sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West in the game. In an unexpected turn of events, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is set to outsell the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ cosmetics brands.



Fenty Beauty is only months old, but Rihanna‘s efforts for diversity brought it to the top. Among the other products, the star dropped a 40-shade foundation range inviting all people from the lightest to the darkest complexions to find their perfect shade. The other products from the brand were also adjusted to flatter all skin tones. With such a diverse shade range and products, Fenty Beauty immediately won our hearts. Numbers also speak in favor of Fenty Beauty’s diversity. The brand has the most of African-American and Hispanic consumers and a huge number of Asian consumers. In fact, white customers are the smallest portion of the brand’s shopper base, which makes it the most diverse one on the market.

Fenty Beauty has yet to reveal its revenues, but the online research firm Slice Intelligence was able to share details based on their researches. According to the firm, Fenty Beauty’s consumers are real beauty obsessives. The brand’s shoppers reportedly spend more on makeup than Kylie Cosmetics’ and KKW Beauty‘s shoppers. Rihanna’s buyers spend an average of $471 per year on makeup, while KKW Beauty’s shoppers spend $278, and Kylie Cosmetics’ fans spend around $181 per year on makeup products. Although Kylie Cosmetics has the highest sales for 2017, Fenty Beauty performed better on monthly basis since its launch. According to WWD, In September, when the brand first launched, its sales were five times Kylie Cosmetics’ sales. Furthermore, in the second month of operation, its sales were 34% higher than Kylie Cosmetics’ ones.

In August last year, WWD reported that Kylie Cosmetics would reach $1 billion in 2022. The launch of Fenty Beauty in September was most certainly a game changer. Now Rihanna’s beauty brand is expected to reach $1 billion even earlier than 2022. Slice also expects that Fenty Beauty would outsell both Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty and Kylie Jenners’s Kylie Cosmetics in the following months. The “Work” singer’s hard work to bring diversity in the beauty world along with high-quality products sure paid off.