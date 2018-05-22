Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Launch a Beauty Line

Another day, another celebrity beauty line! The beauty industry is at its peak right now. Naturally, every A-lister wants a share of the industry’s boosting profits. The latest celebrity to join the launching makeup line fever is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The supermodel is known for her natural glam with a flirty flush on the cheeks, bushy brows and glossy lips. If you are into that neutral model-approved makeup, chances are that soon you’ll be able to copy it directly from the insider. The model teased a new Instagram account that indicates an upcoming beauty line. The Instagram page ‘Rose Inc’ looks like she is working on something makeup related. The page states “ Beauty from the Insider Out”. The statement probably indicates that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is ready to share the best beauty secrets she learned during her career as a model with all of us.



The model shared a total of 9 photos on Instagram. The photos together make a campaign ad featuring Rosie as the main star. She is rocking one of her signature natural glam looks. Rosie’s cheeks feature a very intense yet natural-looking pink flush. Her eyelids are also covered in a beautiful rose shade. The model finished off the glowing look with a subtle nude lip, bushy brows, and mascara. Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes is behind this summer-ready flushed glam. She is a pro when it comes to the A-list glow, so no wonder why Rosie’s skin is literally goals in the campaign shots. On Rose Inc.’s account, you can see a swipe of pink color across the brand’s Instagram feed. The textured pop of color looks like a cream blush formula.

This is not Rosie’s first foray into the world of makeup. She has her own makeup line Rosie for Autograph sold at Marks & Spencer overseas. The line that includes foundation, lipstick, and perfumes has a loyal following in the U.K. Fans have been asking for a while now for the products to be sold in the U.S. Unfortunately, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s beauty offerings are still not available on the American market. Rose Inc. might be an international expansion of the model’s makeup line. Fans are already asking on Instagram, whether the new products will be available in their countries. The model’s loyal followers are hoping that this time her products will be sold stateside.

According to the photos that Huntington-Whiteley shared, her upcoming makeup line will most certainly focus on natural beauty, something that the model personally loves. However, Rosie has yet to reveal more information about her new venture. The product and price range is still a mystery, but she will for sure reveal more teasers in the upcoming days. Stay tuned for more information.