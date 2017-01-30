SAG Awards 2017 Red Carpet Fashion: Best Dressed Celebrities

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles yesterday, on January 29th, honoring the many achievements our beloved actresses and actors accomplished throughout the past year. As it usually happens, the SAG Awards 2017 celebration was a theatre of standout red carpet fashions too, with everybody on the social media trying to decide who wore what best. We also couldn’t, of course, refrain from jumping into the discussion, with the following actresses winning our personal best SAG 2017 Red Carpet Fashion Award!

1. Nicole Kidman in Gucci

Whenever there is a red carpet, all eyes are inevitably on her, the ethereally talented Nicole Kidman. Being among the nominees for the Best Female Supporting Actor Award, which was won by Viola Davis (who cleaned out the SAG Awards 2017 with a grand total of 5 awards!), Nicole Kidman charmed the red carpet with a gorgeous sequined Gucci dress embellished with toucan motifs on the shoulders.

2. Natalie Portman in Dior

Nominated for her outstanding performance in Jackie, Natalie Portman took our breath away with an utterly sophisticated Christian Dior Couture spring 2017 dress in ivory, the puffed sleeves and fluid gown of which perfectly enhanced her beautiful figure.

3. Taraji P. Henson in Reem Acra

Singer and actress Taraji P. Henson opted for a standard Reem Acra red carpet dress that, as stated by Henson herself, made her feel like a Barbie doll. The Hidden Figures star looked jaw-droopingly fabulous in this semi-sheer, exquisitely beaded balloon gown by Reem Acra!

4. Emma Stone in Alexander McQueen

Best Female Actor Emma Stone, whose La La Land is the film everyone is currently talking about, glided down the SAG Awards 2017 red carped in a black, floral sheer Alexander McQueen gown, the structured design of which flattered her silhouette naturally.

5. Kate Hudson in Dior

Dior Couture’s strikes again with Kate Hudson’s gloomily sensual dress, which enchanted the SAG Awards 2017 red carpet with its most mysterious touch. It featured both sheer and sequined patterns, with the star accentuating her rock, gothic-chic look with dark lips and slicked back hair.

6. Claire Foy in Valentino

The Crown lovers, rejoice! Acclaimed Claire Foy not only won the Best Female Actor In a TV Drama Series SAG 2017 Award, but also left everyone speechless with her delicate Valentino Couture sheer black tulle floral embroidered gown, the silhouette and delicate details of which have been already praised by many as one of the best choices on the SAG Awards 2017 red carpet!

7. Kirsten Dunst in Dior

If you want to have a gown moment, a Dior Couture dress is usually the way to go, as proven not only by Kate Hudson and Natalie Portman, but also Kirsten Dunst. For the SAG Awards 2017, Dunst opted for one of Dior Couture’s literally brightest creations, the sparkling accents of which highlighted her fresh-faced beauty.

8. Janelle Monae in Chanel

Probably one of the most discussed celebrity dresses at the 2017 SAG Awards, Janelle Monae’s Chanel frock included some of the red carpet’s most featured fashions, namely floral embellishments, sheer patterns and black and white motifs. While on the red carpet, the singer-turned-actress, who recently starred in must-seen Hidden Figures, also took the time to encourage us “to embrace the things that make you unique even if it makes others uncomfortable.”

9. Meryl Streep in Valentino

SAG Awards habitué Meryl Streep, who this time around was nominated for the category of the Best Female Actress for Florence Foster Jenkins, opted for a springy Valentino gown in light pastel pink with crystal decorations that created a fairytale-like effect everyone instantly fell in love with.

Red carpet fashion choices aside, Meryl Streep provided another cheerful memento of the day that is currently one of the social media’s most trending topics, which is her “maternal” take on Ryan Gosling, whose bow tie got fixed by a giggly Meryl Streep just in time to prevent him from a fashion disaster.

10. Amy Adams in Brandon Maxwell

Nominated for the Best Female Actress along with Streep and Stone, redhead Amy Adams opted for what could be regarded as the most sensual choice at the 2017 SAG Awards. Her mermaid Brandon Maxwell floor-length dress not only featured a sinuous figure that indeed complemented her figure, but was also dipped in a dark, black color that flawlessly enhanced both her hair color and complexion.

Photos courtesy of Zimbio