Do you need a seductive, sexy makeup look for a special date? Worry not! Celebrities are here to show you just the right ways to pull that off. Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Olivia Munn, Taylor Hill already perfected those sultry vibes that you’re looking for.

Bella Hadid

Bella’s fierce cat eye is out of this world. The stunner doesn’t need too much makeup to look amazing, but this sultry edition perfectly accents all of her features.