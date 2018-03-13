Serena Williams to Launch Beauty Brand Aneres

Celebrity beauty and fashion brands are more than thriving. The last few years were marked by the launches of companies founded by famous people. All of them are now extremely successful and more popular every single day. The fan-base out there is enormous, so all of these ladies, men, girls, and boys can’t wait to get their hands on the products made from their favorite celebrities. Serena Williams is the next one to join the club. The tennis legend is reportedly launching her own beauty company. Brace yourself, Kylie Jenner, competition is coming!



According to TMZ, Selena already filed the documents to the Patent and Trademark Office for her beauty brand. It will be called Aneres, which is actually Selena spelled backward. The tennis player first introduced Aneres in 2003, when it was supposed to be the logo of her clothing company. Since that never happened, Williams decided to use it for greater purposes.

“Cosmetic preparations for skin care; cosmetics and make-up; make-up removing preparations; colognes and perfumes; body lotion; skin lotions; bath soaps and body wash; make-up kits comprised of lipstick, lip gloss, eyeshadow, powder, foundation, remover, eyeliner, and mascara; hair shampoo; dry shampoos; hair rinses; hair sprays and hair gels.”- states the official record of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Selena is a real beauty and fashion maven. So far, she’s experimented with countless makeup looks, hairstyles, and even nail polishes both on the court and outside. So the chances are that her beauty line will be more than diverse. While most brands decide to start off with only several products, the legendary tennis player is going all in. According to the report, Aneres will include a full makeup line, body care line, hair care collection, fragrances and more. Maybe she’ll even introduce a collection of products meant for female sports players that are more long-lasting and can stay put through the whole game.

Coming out with an eponymous brand turned out to be a great business venture for celebrities. The beauty and fashion industry are more inclusive and more profitable than ever. We are talking about millions of fans that look up to their favorite actresses, makeup artists, sports icons, models every single day. So when they have the chance to buy something that these celebrities created, they don’t hesitate to give it a try.

For now, Serena still hasn’t shared any details on what we should expect. Stay put for more updates.