SinfulColors Taps Vanessa Hudgens For Their Makeup Line

The nail polish brand SinfulColors teamed up with Vanessa Hudgens on their first-ever cosmetics collection. They found the perfect face to present their line to their young consumer base. Both SinfulColors and Vanessa love bold, fun colors and looks. So the partnership is a perfect match. When the brand first approached her, Hudgens didn’t even think twice before saying yes. Now, she is the official Global Color Collaborator for the company.

“SinfulColors always has the best [nail] colors, is well-packaged, pigmented and just a really great nail line. I’ve always been a fan. I love expressing myself through makeup and now I get to collaborate with them and bring fans something they can express themselves with. I’ve been doing my own makeup since I was probably six years old. So consulting with the brand to develop the perfect shades for its cosmetics launch was a dream come true. Oh my gosh, it was heaven! I just sat at a table with all these different color pigments, bases, glitters and options to mix things. I am such a girly girl, so it was literally my heaven.”- Vanessa told People.

SinfulColors always deliver the trendiest, most vibrant shades of nail polish. They have millions of fans and customers all over the world. The news about an affordable and unique line by the company got everyone excited.

Their debut line will feature colorful mascaras, eyeliners, metallic and iridescent brow gels, different strobing sticks, cream eyeshadows and more. Hudgens shared some of her favorite products from the line. She is obsessed with the Diva Lash Color Mascara which is only $6. It will be available in four shades: “Lash Splash” (blue), “Lashing Out” (copper), “Scanda-Lash” (purple) and “Fatas-Eyes” (burgundy).

Another one of her go-to products is the Face Forward Highlighting Stick. The stick will cost $7. This product will be available in four shades: “Rose Glow” (rose gold), “After Glow” (gold), “Glow Potion” (pink) and “Get Lit” (blue). It will add a fresh iridescent glow to your face and make you feel like a glowing queen.

The young star often experiments with her makeup. Vanessa loves to wear vibrant colors and rocks unique looks. We’ve already witnessed her beauty evolution that includes vibrant blue, green, orange, and yellow eyeshadow looks. And what’s even better, the singer does her makeup very often. According to her everyone should have fun with makeup and dare to try bold colors.

Every single item from the debut line will cost under $7. This is one of the most affordable makeup collections so far. The price range is budget-friendly, so anyone can get their hands on the new products. SinfulColors will launch some of their products on November 16 on Amazon.com. Starting from January 2018 you will be able to get the full range at CVS, Walmart and also online.

