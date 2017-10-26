Slicked Hair Is The Hottest Celebrity Trend

This year is the year of fierce hairstyles. One of the latest red carpet staples are the slicked hairstyles. These hairstyles are the new trend loved by celebrities.

Smooth bobs, ponytails, side parts and buns dominated on every single runway show. If designers predict something, is going to be big. The red carpets of many huge events such as the Emmys and Golden Globes were overflowing with these glamorous smooth hairstyles. Ever since then it became clear that a new hair trend was born.

The slicked-back hairstyle is probably the one you will see on every single celebrity. This is one the hairstyles that everyone can pull off. You don’t even need to go to the salon. A wet, undone look is a total score. It will take you only minutes to make it work.

There are two ways to slick a bob hairstyle. The first one is a simple middle-parted smooth bob that is a classic. It looks gorgeous on everyone and will leave you space to experiment with makeup. The second look, and currently very trending is a sleek deep part bob. This look is on the sexier side and will instantly boost your confidence. You can finish off with a fierce red lip and statement earrings. For that extra smooth texture, you should use proper hair products.

Sleek updos can be done in many different ways. One way to go is a sky-high perfect ponytail. If you are tired of ponytails and buns, there are other options. You can pull your hair back and then twist it into a bun. You can also do a deep side part with a bun.

Check out these gorgeous slicked hairstyles from our favorite celebrities. Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, and Rita Ora are already flaunting smooth hair do’s, and now it’s your turn.

Jennifer Lawrence