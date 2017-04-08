Suki Waterhouse Is the New Laura Mercier Brand Ambassador

For fans of Suki Waterhouse and Laura Mercier, the new ambassadorship for the brand is excellent news. Suki Waterhouse will be the frontwoman, or “Mercier Muse” for the Laura Mercier fall 2017 and spring 2018 ads, with the first campaign shots already being released.

The British actress has a lot going for her and it will be an exciting year for Laura Mercier. Suki Waterhouse has had several very significant makeup looks, but has a noticeable penchant for a very bold retro inspired eye and always a feminine touch of doe eyes with lashes.

Makeup is an ever-evolving art, where the methodology and use behind makeup evolves and recreates itself, adjusting the ‘rules’ and aesthetics all the time. Suki’s very British, very vintage eye looks have shown us this – always a glance back to the past, but updated to be new.

Laura Mercier expounded on why and how they chose the ambassador for her globally recognized brand noting: “Our brand has been embraced by a younger audience and we want to tell young women that we are speaking to them. There is so much happening in artistry today – from technique to using quality products – and we felt that it was essential to be represented by a young, talented, confident woman.”

Fortunately, the brand chose well and picked a somewhat open and relatable celebrity to show that they are keeping up with the times.

With the release of the Mercier Muse partnership and brand ambassadorship being awarded to Suki Waterhouse, Laura Mercier is also releasing three brand new products. These new products will all be debuted during Suki’s time as the brand ambassador and include liner, lipstick and foundation.

More specifically, the Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Color Matte, which will be launching in July 2017 will be the first of the new products released. The Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra Longwear Foundation will launch in September 2017 with the final new product, the Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick, debuting in January of 2018.

The new looks that these new products will help create are sure to be interesting. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Suki Waterhouse let us know about her favorite Mercier products, her emergency skin routines and even how she feels about her new spot as the front for Laura Mercier.

She even revealed a cute personal experience when she said: “I have so many memories of the brand from a very young age. I used to watch my mum use Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage, it was her favorite product! It was the first makeup brand I knew as a little girl. I remember sneaking into her room and rifling through her makeup drawer to use it, so the brand naturally feels close to home.”

Clearly she is up to the task!

