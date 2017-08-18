Taraji P. Henson is a Golden Diva in Her New MAC Viva Glam Campaign

The amazing Taraji P. Henson and MAC teamed up on a second makeup collection, as a part of their Viva Glam line. In the official pictures Taraji channels a 70’s look inspired by Diana Ross. The actress looks like a real diva with her voluminous goddess hair. Taraji’s golden look is created with the products from her new line.

This is not just a regular makeup line. The most amazing thing behind the exclusive drop is that all of the profits from the sales will be donated for a special cause. Every single cent will be used to help men, women, and kids that are suffering from HIV/AIDS. The cosmetics company started their AIDS Foundation, 23 years ago in 1994. Since then, MAC has donated over $50 million to many different organizations that educate, protect and provide health care to fight the virus. Throughout the years, the makeup giant tapped many popular celebrities who generously helped this cause. Among those were Lady Gaga, Eve, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and many others. The names of the organizations where the donations will go are not released yet.

The collection features two makeup products: a lipstick and a lipglass. The name “lipglass” comes from the glass-like finish that Mac’s lip glosses create. The Taraji P. Henson Lipstick will be sold for $17. It has a very rich and enchanting color that is perfect for fall. The lipstick carries a coppery brown hue with a golden sparkling finish. The Taraji P. Henson lipglass will also cost $17. Its shade is a bit lighter compared to the lipstick, and it has a bronzier look with a glittery finish.

Henson first collaborated with MAC in September last year. The collaboration brought a six-product line that included mascara, blush, eyeliner, lipstick, highlighter and a makeup brush. The collection sold out immediately, and the same thing is expected to happen with this second drop. In the beginning of 2017 Henson and her fellow “Empire” actor, Jussie Smollett became a part of the Viva Glam family. That is when the actress released another set of a lipstick and a lipglass. The matte lipstick was in a beautiful fuchsia color, while the lipglass was in the same matching shade, but with a shimmery finish.

The new makeup goodies will be available starting from September 7. If you are loving Taraji’s golden look from the ad as much as we do, better get ready to shop soon.

Photo Credit: MAC Cosmetics