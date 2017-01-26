Taylor Hill Designs a Denim Collection for Joe’s Jeans

Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill is trying her hand at fashion design, becoming one of the latest models to launch a denim collection. Following in the footsteps of talented models such as Miranda Kerr, who launched a denim collection with Mother Denim, Taylor Hill joined forces with a ready-to-wear label to create a denim line of circa 20 pieces, the price tags of which are relatively affordable, too.

Made in collaboration with American brand Joe’s Jeans, Taylor Hill’s denim line retails from $44 to $350, and consists of denim essentials, such as jean trousers, shorts, jackets and even dungarees. Joe’s Jeans will actually release four different Taylor Hill x Joe’s Jeans capsule collections throughout the year, providing us with all the casual must-haves we may need from summer to wintertime.

Taylor Hill, who according to Joe’s Jeans founder and creative director Joe Dahan is “going to be the next It girl,” was involved in the actual design process, from the research of the images for the moodboard, to the choice of the different silhouettes and patterns.

“I really loved it. I thought it was something different. As a model, you don’t really get to see this part, and I thought it was really cool to be a part of the process, and have an input, and make it my own,” Taylor Hill told WWD. “Before I was scouted, I was thinking of doing graphic design for college, and I took sewing classes because I was thinking of going into fashion design. I had no idea what I wanted to do, and I ended up modeling.”

With modelling being one of Hill’s strongest skills, Joe’s Jeans couldn’t miss the chance to ask her to also front the four different capsule collections’ campaigns, which got already shot by iconic photographer Mario Testino.

According to Joe Dahan, the idea of picking Testino was another winning choice for the label, as an artistically inspiring air wafts whenever Taylor Hill and Mario Testino are found together working under the same roof. “She’s so natural, superstylish and almost seems like she’s not aware of her beauty and talents, and it’s effortless, and I love that,” Dahan told WWD. “Her relationship with Mario Sorrenti was such a natural. It was almost like bringing the Nineties back with Kate Moss.”

Under these premises, we expect nothing but one of the edgiest array of capsule collections of the year!

The Taylor Hill x Joe’s Jeans first capsule collection will be available in stores such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, and Shopbop, starting from April/May this year.

Photo courtesy of @taylor_hill