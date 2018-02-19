Teyana Taylor to Open ’90s-themed nail salon

Teyana Taylor added another exciting project to her resume. The star from Kanye West’s “Fade” video is about to open a ’90s-themed nail salon in Harlem. The throwback nail salon, Junie Bee Nails, named after her 2-year-old daughter with basketball player Iman Shumpert will officially open its doors for business on February 20. The nail salon comes as a result of Teyana’s partnership with one of the most famous nail polish brands OPI. Last week, the singer and dancer held her first press event where she revealed that she is the new brand ambassador for OPI.



The proud throwback nail salon owner sported a vibrant combo that perfectly complemented the ’90s theme of the place. Teyana donned a vintage Chanel satin jacket and bright green leggings. Her hair was styled in Bantu Knots that left space for the statement earrings to shine in full force. The singer claimed that she didn’t have time to get her nails done and rocked a simple red mani. Anyway, she promised to get a lit nail design for the official opening of the salon. Knowing her love for all things bright and bold, Teyana Taylor and her salon will for sure be one of the hottest Instagram accounts to get some fun nail inspo.

Teyana didn’t miss the chance to throw a celebrity-studded party before the official opening date. All of the singer’s A-list friends came to support her latest venture. In a true ’90s fashion, rappers Missy Elliott and Lil Kim, girl groups SWV and Total, and designer Dapper Dan were among the guests. Teyana tapped the Harlem designer Dapper Dan to design the employees’ uniforms. The entire salon is also decorated in ’90s style with bright colors and graffiti all over the place.

“I want it to be an experience!” – Teyana explains the idea behind the playful aesthetic of Junie Bee Nails.

The singer partnered up with, Coca Michelle, a London-born artist who has started creating nail designs since the age of 6. Both ladies loved the colorful and positive aesthetic of the ’90s and decided to build the salon around that style. Anyway, Junie Bee Nails will offer all kinds of nail designs, not just funky ’90s nails. According to Teyana “there will be retro nails, new nails, gel, natural, acrylic, all that, anything you want.”

Teyana chose a Harlem location ( 2230 7th ave New York NY 10030) to give an opportunity to talented girls from her community. The singer stated that she made sure to hire women from the neighborhood to work at the nail salon.