The 24 Best Redheads of All Time

Redheads never go unnoticed. This rarest of all natural hair tones has its magic. First, the fact that is rare makes it even more appealing. Even though nowadays celebrities and influencers flaunted every possible hair color from blue to pale pink, red always remains a bold hair choice not everyone would dare to pull off. This video has 24 of the most stunning redheads of all time.



Redheads truly rule the world. From Queen Elizabeth I to Prince Harry, natural red hair isn’t that rare among the royals. Throughout the history, redheads have been feared, adored, and degraded. In fact, no other hair color provoked such discussions and emotions in humans as red did. From red considered as devil’s color to the time of “Red on the head, fire in the bed”, the red hair color has had multiple meanings throughout the years. You probably didn’t know that “gingerphobia” is a thing. Apparently, there is a group of people large enough that is afraid of redheads or hates them. So, their mixed feelings for redheads are now considered as a type of phobia.

For some, red hair is just a phase and for others is a lifestyle. We all remember Rihanna‘s fire red hair back in 2011. Out of all her hair transformations, Riri as redhead wowed us all. We couldn’t get enough of her vibrant red locks, but it didn’t last for too long. Anyway, for some ladies, red hair is more than just a color. Actress Julianne Moore is a faithful redhead for years now. “We redheads are a minority, we tend to notice each other – you know and notice our identity,” the actress praised her unique red hair and all the other redheads across the globe. Jessica Chastain is another big Hollywood name who seems that will never dye her natural red hair. The actress is so attached to her beautiful blonde red hair color that she even refuses to dye her hair for movie roles. She uses wigs instead.

One of the most well-known sex symbols in animation is also a redhead. The fictional bombshell Jessica Rabbit from the cult film adaptation “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” has red-hot hair. The character is a mix of many famous actresses that men adored at that time among which is Rita Hayworth. The actress was considered as one of the hottest fake redheads in Hollywood at that time. According to her creator Gary K. Wolf, Jessica Rabbit is “ultimate male fantasy, drawn by a cartoonist.”