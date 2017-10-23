The 8 Trendiest Hairstyles of 2017

The summer heat made us wear too many updos. This year we saw many hair transformations. A lot of celebrities changed their hairstyle. If you’ve been wanting to make a hair change for a while, we got you covered. Take a look at the video with the trendiest hairstyles of 2017 for all hair lengths and textures.



We’ll start with the boldest and the shortest one. We have to admit that buzz cuts had a moment in 2017. Many celebrities opted for this bold hairstyle. And they all say that felt empowering and liberating. We have to agree that this statement makes sense. Women are obsessed with their hair. Sometimes bad hair can change your mood completely. If you are one of those women, a buzz cut may save you. Not everyone can pull it off, but if you think you can, just go for it. Celebrities like Amandla Stenberg, Cara Delevingne and Kate Hudson shaved their head this year and looked insanely gorgeous.

Another trending hairstyle is the curly lob. Yara Shahidi is the best celebrity inspiration when it comes to naturally curly hair. The young actress has served us many beautiful curly hairstyles. The one that is trending right now is Yara’s textured lob. The actress goes by the rule “the bigger the better,” when it comes to her hair. If you have a head full of curls like Yara does, consider getting a chic lob.

Another chic way to upgrade your lob is to add layers. The layers will create a streamlined look that accents your features. This is the hairstyle of choice to many celebrities lately. So, you will have plenty of inspiration on how to style your layered lob.