The Best Celebrity Makeup Looks in 2017

Celebrities are officially over minimalistic red carpet makeup. Yes, you can see it here and there, but at a much lower intensity compared to before. 2017 has been a year of experimental makeup looks. A-listers aren’t immune to the beauty revolution that’s going on. With the rise of social media and the popularity of the beauty influencers everyone dares to play with makeup more than ever – so do celebs. The times when we only saw mascara and a subtle lipstick on the red carpet have come to an end. Some stars still stick to minimalistic makeup, but at least once everyone dared to go bolder.

We kind of like this situation, since you can look for #makeupinspo directly from the buzziest names in the makeup industry – the celebrity makeup artists. Keep in mind that even the no-makeup makeup looks include an array of products. Just look at the product list these makeup artists share on their social media accounts.

It’s been a year of stunning makeup looks that gave us major beauty envy. Celebrities dared to go bolder and won the game. There are makeup looks that seen the light of day this year and will forever stay remembered. Zendaya proved herself as beauty chameleon, Selena Gomez flaunted makeup looks that made history with the help of her makeup artist Hung Vanngo, Vanessa Hudgens kept the color level in her makeup routine high and served some of the boldest and most beautiful makeup looks ever.

The list of celebrities who slayed the makeup game this year is beyond impressive. From Selena Gomez’s vibrant pink makeup look, Katie Holmes’s shimmery blue eyeshadow, Rihanna’s monochromatic fuchsia makeup look to Taylor Hill’s red smokey, the Met Gala red carpet had some of the most iconic makeup looks this year. Undoubtedly, nowadays celebrities dare to experiment with more color when it comes to makeup. The classic nude or warm toned smokey eye is a red carpet staple. Anyway, this year, it feels that this look isn’t the only one that has leading positions. Celebs made a strong case for vibrant makeup looks.

We have been going through the Instagram accounts of the celebrity makeup artists religiously and recreated multiple celeb-inspired makeup looks. Here is a gallery of the best celebrity makeup looks in 2017 in case you want to do the same. It’s all here in one place because we know busy women don’t have time to waste on endless scrolling through various sources. Luckey you, you just have to flip through these stunning celebrity makeup looks and pin your favorites.

Zendaya