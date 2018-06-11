The Hottest Summer Lip Colors Spotted on Celebs

Whether you want to make your makeup look all about statement lip or accent your eyes, we got your back with some of the best celebrity inspo. In search of the most trending lip colors for Summer 2018, we turned to celebrities and the best makeup artists in the industry. Flip through this article to see the hottest lip colors of the season according to A-listers.

Neon Pink

Adriana Lima swapped her go-to nude for a bold neon pink lipstick. As you can see the model sports minimal makeup because with this lip color you don’t need to spend much time on the rest of your face.