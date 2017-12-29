The In-Between Trend: Celeb Bronde Hair Colors

When blonde meets brunette we get the most beautiful in-between hair color bronde. You have been indecisive about your hair color many times in the past, but with bronde, your indecisiveness turns out to be a good thing. It’s not blonde and it’s not brown which is the reason why this hair color is so multidimensional. With the liveliness of the blonde and the warmth of the light to mid brownish tones, you get much more than just a dye job.

You’d think only bold hair colors can help you stand out, but consider the bronde as the most neutral way to WOW them all. Side note: you can do it yourself too. Naturally, visiting a hairdresser would make the life easier, but is good to know that this hair color isn’t hard on the wallet. For a low-commitment bronde hair color you could even use the freestyle balayage technique and highlight only part of your hair. This will require a fewer to none salon visits (you might be able to nail the balayage technique from tutorials). Next, this hair coloring technique looks very natural and adds life to your hair. Most importantly, you don’t have to do it over and over again every single month. So, bronde balayage highlights seem like the best deal if you prefer to do things on your own.

Next thing that goes in favor of the bronde hair color is that you can get away with no bleaching. If you are a brunette, all you have to do is go a few shades lighter and there you are at the bronde frequency. You are in a good company – Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, and Gigi Hadid are just a few of the stunners who are committed to bronde hair. Blondes could go two to three shades darker, so the colors can blend seamlessly together. This hair color is twice more inclusive than blonde and brown together because sits right in between. No color can beat the bronde in wearability. It’s a universal hue that brings out the best in every skin complexion.

Whether you want to add dimension to your hair, go lighter or darker or just copy your favorite celebrity bronde heads look at our gallery for reference. Being a bronde is not complicated at all. Whether you decide to do it at home or get it done at the hair salon flip through this looks for inspiration. We made sure to gather the best brondes at one place.

Suki Waterhouse