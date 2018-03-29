The Internet Thinks Kim Kardashian Copied Kylie Jenner’s Palette

Recent Posts
Patrick Starrr is the absolute king of glam in the beauty world. The beauty influencer who was once behind MAC's counter is now one of the leading artist collaborators of the brand. Patrick has one...
People on social media think that Kim Kardashian's first eyeshadow palette is a dupe to a palette that Kylie Jenner has launched last year. We made a side by side comparison of the products in...
Adidas is launching a brand new sneaker silhouette just in time for spring. The popular sportswear label always surprises with chic releases that trendy ladies love. This time they are turning the focus to women,...
Supermodel Iman has the best tips for aging gracefully! Watch the video to find out what keeps her fresh and young-looking at the age of 62.
It seems that Selena Gomez just dissed her on-off ex Justin Bieber with a fierce post-breakup look. Watch the video for details!