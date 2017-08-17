Celebrities Gallery Hairstyles

The Most Unexpected Celebrity Hair Transformations For 2017

By Updated on

Celebrities tend to experiment with their clothes, nails, hair, and makeup. These influencers have a whole team that takes care of them and gives them advice on the latest trends. That is how they always get to look flawless, even when they make the most unexpected changes.

2017 is definitely the year of the most surprising hair transformations. While the previous years we saw many simple hair colors and styles, this year is a bit different. A lot of celebrities decided to cut their long amazing curls and rock laid-back hairstyles. The bob, lob and boy cut are currently making a huge comeback. For example, Cara Delevingne is a well-known fashion chameleon. This year she surprised us with many amazing hairstyles. First, she transformed her long blonde hair in a gray lob. After that, she went even shorter and flaunted a gray-white buzz cut.

Katy Perry also made a drastic hair change. The singer had a lot of bold hair moments in the past, but her latest was totally unexpected. Katy did a lot of color changes throughout the years but kept her hair long. Recently she debuted a buzz cut in a bright blonde color.

The biggest trendsetters such as Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner and more don’t look the same anymore. Take a look at our gallery to see their amazing hair transformations that happened this year.

Selena Gomez

The Most Unexpected Celebrity Hair Transformations for 2017 Selena Gomez
Photo Credit: REX/Shutterstock
