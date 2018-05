Glowing skin is one of the most talked about topics in the beauty game. A-listers seem to have the best secrets to keep their skin youthful and radiant. Here are their secrets revealed on how to get a flawless glowy skin.

Vanessa Hudgens

First of all glowing skin is a result of a great skincare routine. Vanessa Hudgen’s face is glowing even on her T-zone and that doesn’t look bad at all, because she got that beautiful healthy glow.