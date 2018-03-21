Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup Video

This Influencer Turned Down a $ 185 000 Offer For One Post Because of Oprah

By Updated on

It’s well-known that if you have an impressive following on Instagram, you could make good money for a living. This influencer was offered a whopping $185 000 to just hit upload on her Instagram but Oprah “made her” to say no! For more details watch the video.

Recent Posts

This Influencer Turned Down a $ 185 000 Offer For One Post Because of Oprah

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup Video

This Influencer Turned Down a $ 185 000 Offer For One Post Because of Oprah

It's well-known that if you have an impressive following on Instagram, you could make good money for a living. This influencer was offered a whopping $185 000 to just hit upload on her Instagram but...

Meghan Markle is Getting a Wax Figure

Celebrities Video

Meghan Markle is Getting a Wax Figure

Meghan Markle is finally getting her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Watch the video for all the details!

Kate Middleton’s Mint Green Outfit is a Spring Must-Have

Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

Kate Middleton’s Mint Green Outfit is a Spring Must-Have

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton just flaunted the prettiest version of spring green. Watch the video for the outfit details.

Melt Cosmetics To Drop Aaliyah-Inspired Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Melt Cosmetics To Drop Aaliyah-Inspired Collection

The Insta-popular makeup brand Melt Cosmetics is launching a new line. Fans will be delighted to hear that it is inspired by the late Aaliyah. It’s been quite a while since makeup fans expressed their...

San Francisco Becomes The Largest U.S. City To Ban Fur

Fashion

San Francisco Becomes The Largest U.S. City To Ban Fur

Last year we had predictions that 2018 will be the year of fur-free fashion. We are always pleased to hear that more and more fashion labels say no to fur. Last week. Donatella Versace announced...