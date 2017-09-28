Accessories Celebrities Gallery

Tiny Sunglasses Are The Hottest Trend Right Now

It seems that every single trend from the 90s is making a comeback this year. The young supermodels keep channeling their favorite fashion icons from that decade. Starting from wearing denim from head to toes, to wearing tracksuit with heels, all of these styles come from way back. The next big thing is the tiny-framed sunglasses, coming straight from the trendiest influencers. If you don’t remember, these sunglasses were the must-have item in the 90s. Now they are back on the fashion scene and are available in different shapes and colors.

Bella Hadid enjoys wearing these tiny sunglasses. Every time that she steps out, Bella rocks a different pair of them. The small-framed sunglasses fit perfectly with her distinctive street style. Her older sister Gigi is a known eyewear-maniac. According to the supermodel, sunglasses are her favorite item, and she already owns an impressive collection. Gigi recently debuted her line with the brand Vogue Eyewear. There is a tiny pair of rose-tinted sunglasses in the model’s collection. Gigi wore this style for the launch.

The Jenner sisters are also in love with the tiny eyewear. Kendal often wears these sunglasses in multiple shapes that compliment her perfect facial features. Kylie and Kendall even included a pair of Matrix-like eyewear in their collections. They instantly became popular and were sold out during the first day.

The biggest style icon of this generation, Rihanna wore a tiny pair of white sunglasses at the Cannes Film Festival. The singer set Cannes on fire with her white voluminous Dior gown. The glamorous look was completed with the chic eyewear. If Rihanna is wearing something, it always becomes a trend.

Starting from Elsa Hosk’s fun red sunglasses, to Kaia Gerber’s round ones, here are some of the chicest pairs of sunglasses that celebrities wore.

Kaia Gerber

Tiny Sunglasses are the Hottest Trend Right Now Kaia Gerber
Photo Credit: @kaiagerber/Instagram
