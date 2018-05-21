Today’s episode of Viva Cannes takes you more into the business of the Cannes Film Festival. Host Rebecca Grant visited the Global Film Showcase Panel in the International Pavilions of Cannes. What are the International Pavilions? Tents are set up behind the Palais de Festival, and there is one representing each country at the festival. Each serves as a meeting location for the festival-goers, as well as a location for events and a place of resources. See exclusive interviews from the pavilions in the above video.