Watch Cassie’s 10-Second Smoky Eye Trick

The smokey eye makeup and nude glossy lips are the ultimate classics. From the Red Carpet to a night out, this look is loved by women all over the globe. There is a reason why the smokey eye is a go-to makeup look to so many women. You don’t need to spend hours in front of the mirror for the classic black smokey eye. The R&B singer Cassie has a 10-second smokey eye trick that will save you tons of time. Take a look at the video to see how to get the entire look in just minutes.



First, Cassie uses mascara and brow gel for her brows to get that natural but polished look. Then she puts bronzer underneath her cheekbones. This trick will help you get that contoured look without doing full contour. Then Cassie treats her cheeks with a golden highlighter which she applies with her fingers.

The singer has the best trick for a quick smokey eye makeup look. First, she lines her eyes with kajal eye pencil. She smokes out the lines on her lower lash line with a brush. Then she applies eyeliner all over her eyelids. It doesn’t have to look perfect. A blending brush will do miracles here. Just blend out the black eyeliner and you’ll get chic smudged eye look. Cassie’s smokey eye is a full proof how beautiful but effortless is this look.

Intensify the color with dark eyeshadow. You can apply it with your fingertips just like Cassie did. Don’t forget to highlight the inner corners of your eyes. Finish off the look with mascara and your favorite lip gloss. Powder if necessary and you are ready to show off your effortless smokey eye. That’s it, Cassie proved that the classic black smokey eye takes only 10 seconds.