Watch Cindy Crawford, Kendall Jenner, and More Discuss Their First Vogue Covers

Being on the cover of Vogue is a huge step up in the industry. Even the biggest celebrities get excited when they hear they’ve landed a Vogue cover. For its 125th anniversary, the iconic magazine interviewed several celebrities. Stars Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford, and Kendall Jenner were asked to share their reactions and feelings when they found out that they will grace the cover of Vogue. You have to be more than a celebrity or influencer to land a Vogue cover. Only real fashion icons appear on the front page of this prestigious magazine. The video below brings the reactions of several stars when they found out that they will be Vogue cover girls.

Jennifer Aniston got her first Vogue cover in August 2002. The actress was already well-known thanks to the mega-popular show Friends. At that time Aniston was already on the seventh season of the show with millions of fans all over the world. Her character Rachel had a very well developed sense of fashion and is one of the best-dressed TV characters of all times. Opposite of Rachel, Aniston admits she didn’t know much about fashion when she started acting.

‘It’s kind of like when that guy knocks on the door and [says], “You’ve won the million-dollar sweepstakes.” When I first even understood what fashion was, I didn’t know that couture was… I thought that couture was a designer. I was like, ah, this guy does everything.’- Aniston explains.

Photo Credit: Vogue

The beautiful Elle Fanning covered the front page of the magazine just a few months ago. At only 19-years-old Elle scored the June edition of Vogue.  She looked astonishing on the romantic, garden-inspired cover. She wore a bright pink floral dress and a floral crown on her head.

‘I freaked out I think more than I’d ever freaked out in my whole life. They said, “You’re gonna be on the June cover of Vogue and I was like, “Oh my god!” I was freaking out. I lost control of my body basically.’- Elle says of her experience.

Photo Credit: Vogue

